20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Here’s how Karan Johar will celebrate the occasion

“Pyar dosti hai, agar wo meri sabse achi dost nahi ban sakti to main usse kabhi pyar kar hi nahi sakta”, this was said by Shah Rukh Khan 20 years ago, but this saying is still preached and followed by people even today. Probably such was the impact of this line and movie that till today people believe that your best friend can be your true soulmate.

Wake up guys! As Karan Johar’s classic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has completed twenty years which is a really long time. With the film completing two decades, Karan Johar has also completed 20 years in the film industry as a director.

Definitely this calls for a celebration and Karan is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that this day will be remembered by everyone. In an emotional post on Twitter, Karan Johar shared a poster of the film and captioned, “Can’t believe it’s been #20yearsofKKHH! A film that gave me love , acceptance and a career….will always be eternally grateful to @iamsrk @kajol #rani@beingsalmankhan for indulging a 25 year old boy with stars in his eyes!!! Thank you for all the love…….❤️❤️❤️.” Check out the tweet below

I can’t believe it’s been #20YearsOfKKHH ! A film that gave me love ,acceptance and a career….will always be eternally grateful to @KajolAtUN @iamsrk #rani and @BeingSalmanKhan for indulging a 25 years old boy with stars in his eyes! Thank you for all the love❤️ pic.twitter.com/xm3RGVOneI — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 16, 2018

Karan Johar will also be hosting an event today at JW Marriot, Mumbai for the 20 years celebration of the film where the who’s who of industry are expected to arrive.