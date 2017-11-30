20 Years of Ishq: Recreate those memories through songs and comedy scenes of Aamir, Ajay, Juhi and Kajol’s family entertainer

On this date in 1997, Inder Kumar’s directorial venture and Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Kajol starrer family entertaining film Ishq was released. Ishq has completed 20 years and still, the film has been considered as one of the best comedy films of Bollywood.

Interestingly, Ishq’s relevant plot, superb comic timing, songs and solid performance of actors give us reason to watch this film again and again. Songs like, Neend Churai Meri, Akhiyan Tu Milale Raja, Dekho Dekho Janam and Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai are still considered as one of the favourite songs of today’s young generation. In 1997, Ishq was made on the budget of 11 Crore and surprisingly, the film went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. Even after its release, the Ishq is still popular on the TV as every time it comes on television, entire family watch it with fun and laughter.

Ishq was also filled with super performing supporting cast which includes Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Tikku Talsania, Dilip Tahil and Johnny Lever. Notably, Ishq’s dialogues are still popular among the masses. On and all, Aamir, Ajay, Juhi and Kajol starrer Ishq will make you laugh, cry, touch, entertain thoroughly.

So, on the occasion of 20 Years of Ishq, let’s recreate memories with these songs and dialogues of the film –

