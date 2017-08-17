20 years in Bollywood: 10 roles of Aishwarya that made her a Bollywood superstar

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has ruled Bollywood for almost two decades. Yes you heard it right. She has completed 20 years in Bollywood, debuting with ‘Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya’ opposite Abhay Deol.

When she debuted in Bollywood, she was loved by the audience for her beautiful eyes and innocence. As she completes 20 years in Bollywood, we bring you her 10 iconic roles that made her a Bollywood superstar.

1. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

In the Karan Johar directorial, she plays the second lady love of Ranbir Kapoor. She looks adorable in the film, as ever. She returned to Bollywood with Sarabjit. After that, she was seen in ADHM which was the talk of the town film because of her seductive look and some hot scenes.

2. Devdas

Devdas was the love story of Devdas, Paro and Chandramukhi. Devdas was played by Shah Rukh Khan, Paro was played by Ash and Chandramukhi by Madhuri Dixit. It was incomplete love story of Devdas and Paro. Paro’s character is beautifully played by Aishwarya, with complete dedication.

3. Sarabjit

With Sarabjit, Ash made a powerful return to Bollywood. She played the role of Sarabjit’s sister, who did everything to try and get her brother back from Pakistan to India. This film was the talk of the town, and was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival. For the role of Dalbir Kaur, she grabbed the Best Actress Award at the International Film Festival in 2016.

4. Taal

Taal was musical-romantic film helmed by Subhash Ghai. The film is based on the small town girl Mansi, who fell in love with rich boy, Manav. The film takes a turn when the rich vs poor status comes between their love story. And, the third person Anil Kapoor enters Mansi’s life. You can see Aishwarya’s dance skill in the film in full flow.

5. Dhoom 2

After the success of Dhoom, Dhoom 2 was made with Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya. Hrithik and Ash played thieves in the film and Abhishek was a cop who tried to chase a Hrithik with the help of Ash. Hrithik is the handsome hunk of Bollywood, and Ash was back with zero figure with stunning looks. She showed her killer movies in the song ‘Crazy Kiya Re…’.

6. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Sanjay Leela Bhanshali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam stars Aishwarya and Salman Khan in the lead role. Aishwarya won a million hearts with her performance as a Gujarati girl, Nandini. Remember ‘Khatta Nimbudaa’ and ‘Aakhon Ki Gustakhiyan’, which were fabulous? The romantic-drama also featured Ajay Devgn in a love triangle.

It was during this film that Salman and Aishwarya fell in love with each other. And, it became breaking news when Salman allegedly abused Aishawarya at her residence. Hence, the end of the story, as they parted ways in reel and real life.

7. Guru

In Guru, Aishwarya played Abhishek Bachchan’s wife. The Mani Ratnam social drama was Abhishek’s best performance ever, and Aishwarya got several nominations for her character. According to reports, Abhishek had a feeling for Aishwarya. When he saw her in the film as an old woman he decided ‘that is my girl’. Without wasting time, he proposed to her and duo got hitched. Now, they have a beautiful daughter ‘Aaradhya’.

8. Jodhaa Akbar

Aishwarya look royal in Jodha Akbar, and it was one of her best performances. She paired opposite to Greek God Hrithik Roshan, who played the character of Akbar and both the actors pulled off brilliance on screen, Aishwarya held attention with her intense performance and good looks.

9. Guzaarish

Another brilliant job by Aishwarya. The film is about a man, who wants to die with the permission of the court of justice (mercy killing), since he lives a worthless life. Aishwarya plays an unusual role in the film. Apart from some really impressive songs, this movie boasts of brilliant performances by Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai.

10. Khakee

Khakee is a thriller, about a group of policemen trying to save an honest citizen from a big bad goon. Aishwarya plays a negative role, which was the best part of her. It also has brilliant performances by Ajay Devjan, Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie also has some spunky songs like “Aashiq Hu Awaara, Tere liye Kuch Bhi Kar Jaoonga…” and “Wada Raha”.