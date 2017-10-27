‘2.0’ Poster: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson’s dashing looks will make your day

Megastar Rajinikanth and Khiladi Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is all set for a grand audio launch at Burj Park, Dubai. AR Rahman is expected to perform live at the event. But do you know, to create more excitement among the masses, the makers of the film have released a brand new poster of 2.0!

Yes, on Friday morning, trade analyst, Taran Adarsh has shared a 2.0’s poster featuring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#2Point0 music launch in Dubai today… Stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar…”

#2Point0 music launch in Dubai today… Stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar… Here’s the new poster: pic.twitter.com/e4x6prlGbc

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2017

Well, in this poster, we can see Rajinikanth as Robot Chitti alongside Amy Jackson and the glimpse of Akshay Kumar who is playing an antagonist in the film. Akshay Kumar’s fierce look will definitely give you goosebumps. Interestingly, yesterday, we have seen only Chitti’s look. However, this poster has given us many reasons to watch this film in the theatre.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is a sequel of sci-fi film Robot which also starred Rajinikanth. 2.0 is all set to release on the Republic weekend of 2018.