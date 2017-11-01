2.0 new poster: Akshay Kumar’s monster look will give you goosebumps
Last week, the ‘2.0‘ makers have released several stills of the sci-fi adventure that is to come but the latest still featuring Akshay Kumar is cherry on top. While, Akshay’s first look gave us a glimpse of his shocking makeover, the latest one gives us a full blown look of his terrifying avatar. The silvery hair, the frightening lashes, the eerie looking eyes and his dracula-like teeth combine us to give one of the most spine-chilling characters we have ever come across.
#2Point0AudioLaunch Poster – @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/rp9zdQWmTE
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 1, 2017
In the poster, you can see the superstar roaring like a monster with his yellow eyes, flaring villainous eyebrows and terrifying teeth set to give anyone nightmares. Seeing the poster, one can easily claim that Akshay has never donned an evil character like this before. But looking at Akshay’s track record, we are sure that he will pull this negative role off with unmatched finesse. In the film, Akshay will be essaying the antagonist, the eccentric scientist called Richard, while Rajinikanth returns as scientist Vaseegaran. Starring two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood and Kollywood, 2.0 also has Amy Jackson in a supporting role. Director, Shankar at a recent press conference revealed that Akshay is not exactly playing antagonist but will show shades of grey.
This is the first Indian movie that is directly shot in 3D. Rajinikanth will be seen reprising the role of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti. Apparently, it is one of the most expensive films made until date in the country. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2018. But interestingly, this left the Khiladi Kumar fans in dilemma as well. As it was recently revealed that Akki’s ‘Padman’ have been preponed to have a release on ‘Republic Day’, January 26, a day after ‘2.0’ hits the scree.