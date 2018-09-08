2.0 excitement builds as Akshay Kumar shares poster, teaser to release on Ganesh Chaturthi

Good news has arrived for those who are eagerly waiting for Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0. The release of the film has seen has a lot of delays, but now the wait is over as Akshay Kumar announced the dates of the teaser of the film.

Akshay Kumar released the brand new poster of the film along with the teaser launch date and this has created a great excitement among the fans. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Akshay wrote, ”Prepare for 2.0! Teaser out on September 13, 2018.” As this film marks Bollywood actor’s first collaboration with Thalaivar Rajinikanth, fans just can’t wait to see them on screen. The movie is a sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2010 film Enthira, which released in Hindi with the title, Robot.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has also joined hands with Rajinikanth-Akshay starrer as they are going to present the Hindi version of 2.0. Karan shared the news by sharing another poster on Twitter. ”I am exceptionally proud and honoured to present the mega and mammoth cinema experience – Shankar Shanmugham’s exceptional vision is soon coming your way. Watch this space for more!”

According to reports, Rajinikanth will reprise his role of scientist Dr. Vaseegaran in the sequel as the protagonist while Akshay Kumar will play character named, Dr. Richard, a bird-like creature who will be the antagonist of the film.