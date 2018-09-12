2.0 budget: Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth starrer one of the most expensive at Rs 543 crore

Not too long ago, the makers of the sci-fi movie 2.0 confirmed that the film would be releasing this year indeed. While they released posters of the Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer, along with the same, there was also a startling revelation. 2.0 makers have claimed that they have spent a whopping amount of $75 million on the VFX of the film recently.

Although it sounds unbelievable, the Variety magazine has featured the poster of 2.0 as its cover along with the title claiming that it is ‘India’s first USD 75 million film’. Keeping in mind the same, when converted to INR, the sum amounts to Rs. 543 crores and hence, is considered to be one of the most expensive films made by the country. The multi-lingual feature film marks the return of one of the most popular characters played by Rajinikanth – that of Robot Chitti. Akshay Kumar has also pointed out in a recent Instagram post that the film is the blood and sweat of over 3000 technicians who have put in loads of efforts to make this sci-fi one of a kind film in Indian cinema.

The actor, prior to this, had essayed the role in Enthiran which was released in Hindi as Robot, in 2010. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the leading lady in the prequel, this one will feature Amy Jackson as the female lead, who also essays the character of a robot. We receive a glimpse of the actress’ character when the looks were unveiled during the audio launch that was held in Dubai almost a year ago. Also, recently, the video of the making of 2.0 which was covered by BBC, had leaked, which too feature some sneak-peeks into the actress’ role in the film.

Coming to the film in itself, after much delay, the producers Lyca Productions recently asserted that 2.0 will release post-Diwali. The dates have been finalized and it is expected to hit the theatres on November 29. The film is said to be released in Tamil and Hindi and will apparently be dubbed in more than 10 languages.