1921 trailer: Watch Karan Kundrra and Zareen Khan bring back the horror
The makers of the 1920 franchise have released the new trailer of their upcoming ‘1921’ movie featuring Karan Kundrra and Zareen Khan in the lead roles. Karan plays Ayush, a would-be musician who comes to foggy England, in the year 1921, to pursue his artistic training before getting distracted or haunted, by a shape-shifting spirit with serious anger management issues. Enter Rose, played by Zareen, who can see and control spirits.
The trailer took us back to Victorian building and spooky atmosphere. But this time there are a lot more ghosts, poltergeists, wraiths and aatmas for the movie’s unlucky protagonists to handle. The trailer features the usual Bhattian elements of lilting piano tracks, questionable CGI, and singularly embarrassing attempts at lovemaking. The trailer has many moments of ghosts and spirits but you anticipate it coming, which makes you lose hope that it will manage to standout like the first one, 1920 starring Adah Sharma.
This is Karan Kundra’ first movie in Bollywood in a leading role. He was earlier seen in ‘Mubarakan’ starring Arjun Kapoor. Meanwhile, for Zarine, this is her first horror film while Karan has earlier worked with Vikram Bhatt in 2012 starrer ‘Horror Story’. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, produced by Reliance Entertainment and Vikram Bhatt, ‘1921’ is all set to release on January 12, 2018.