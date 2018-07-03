18 Years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor gets nostalgic

Mumbai: “Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, which began on this day 18 years ago, changed life for producer Ekta Kapoor and for actress Smriti Irani, who is now a Union Minister.

“Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, an Indian soap opera which was on top of all the ‘saas-bahu’ dramas on TV, ruled the small screen for more than eight years after starting on July 3, 2000. It told the story of Tulsi Virani, essayed effortlessly by Smriti, who set out to be the ideal daughter-in-law, wading through the trials and tribulations of living in a huge joint family.

On social media, Ekta penned a message as she shared an old photograph of herself with Smriti, with whom she continues to share a bond of friendship.

Ekta, who spearheads Balaji Telefilms, wrote: “18 years ago this day Star Plus and Sameer Nair changed my life, and a star unimaginable from a relatively new medium was born – Smriti Irani. Thank you Ronit Bose Roy, Shobha Kapoor, Rajesh Joshi and all who made this show.”



Smriti thanked Ekta and even her fans in a post.

“18 years ago began a journey that changed my life forever, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor you believed in me when no one wanted to take a chance. Fans and friends thank you for the support and blessings,” she wrote.