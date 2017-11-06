17th ITA Awards In Pictures: Jennifer Winget, Nakuul Mehta and Vivian DSena win big
The 17th Indian Television Academy Awards took place on November 5 and our popular TV personalities were seen all dressed for the night. It was a star studded evening when the whole of the TV industry landed up for the Indian Television Academy Awards 2017. The red carpet was a scintillating one with one of TV beauties like Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, Shrenu Parikh, Adaa Khan, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Helly Shah coming dressed to kill. The couples too put on a fab show sartorially and everyone caught our attention. Amongst the actors, it was Nakuul Mehta and Vivian Dsena who won big in the Best Actor Category. It was a tie for the award. On the other hand, Jennifer Winget took the award for the Best Actress Jury while Helly Shah won it for Best Actress Popular.
The ITA 2017 ceremony was hosted by Manish Paul and Ali Asgar. Sriti Jha, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and others performed at the event. The award night was graced by many actors from hit shows like Naagin, Beyhadh, Ishaqbaaaz, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many others. We got to see Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, Kunal Jaisingh, Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna , Mansi Srivastava, Kanchi Singh and Rohan Mehra, Avika Gor, Vivian Dsena, Kishwer Merchant, Ravi Dubey, Jennifer Winget among others.
Here is a list of winners from ITA Awards 2017:
Best Actress Drama: Jennifer Winget
Best Actor Popular: Nakuul Mehta & Vivian DSena
Best Actor Drama: Purab Kohli
Best Actress Popular: HellyShah
Best Costume: Neerushaa Nikhat for Chandrakanta
Most Entertaining Personality On TV: Manish Paul
Most Popular TV Personality: Farah Khan
Best Show: Ishaqbaaaz
Meanwhile, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ team won an award for the longest running show. Ekta Kapoor and Shubhangi Atre also bagged trophies.
And, check out the posts of those who won big and attended the ITA Awards 2017:
Seldom has my mother approved of me bringing back a full bodied gorgeous gold-plated gentle-MAN back home. 😀 Best Actor – Indian Television Academy Awards, 2017 Love & gratitude to you wonderful people for embracing #Ishqbaaaz like only you could have. Was even more chuffed going up on stage the second time with our team to bring back the ‘Best Show – Drama’ award for Ishqbaaaz. #Ishqbaaaz #ShivaaySinghOberoi #ITA2017
My ETA for the ITA AWARDS is NOW … many thanks to @masabagupta for this creation in my fave colours ! And that reminds me of @colorstv @rajcheerfull @anuranjan1010 et al. Have a super show … coming to a tv screen in your house sooooon 😄😬 thanks for the look @billymanik81 #supertimes #goodluck #tvshows #tvtimes
Honoured to be part of 17th #ITAAwards and felicitate stalwarts of the industry including @ektaravikapoor pic.twitter.com/5I1DyJ0u3x
— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 5, 2017
Veteran actor @AnupamPkher is at the #ITAAwards red carpet and we cannot contain our excitement. @TheITA_Official pic.twitter.com/rfHqz0TrD1
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 5, 2017
Dancing champ @shantanum07 is at the #ITAAwards red carpet. RT if you are his biggest fan. @TheITA_Official pic.twitter.com/UTdaYsWjhc
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 5, 2017
#Jeetendra is looking like a million bucks at the #ITAAwards red carpet. @TheITA_Official pic.twitter.com/OyaIcwIB2z
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 5, 2017
Truly a power packed picture as @rajcheerfull, @anuranjan1010, @EkmainaurEktu7, @smritiirani & @301055Ranjan take the stage at #ITAAwards! pic.twitter.com/EZOgCjeeyv
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 5, 2017
.@RochelleMRao and @keithsequeira are giving us couple goals at the #ITAAwards red carpet. @TheITA_Official pic.twitter.com/yVCMgAQE3w
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 5, 2017
The leads of #IshqMeinMarjawan, @Thearjunbijlani and @Aalisha_panwar look like a dream at the #ITAAwards. @TheITA_Official pic.twitter.com/df9ke3Jgtk
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 5, 2017