17th ITA Awards In Pictures: Jennifer Winget, Nakuul Mehta and Vivian DSena win big

— By Priyanka Vartak | Nov 06, 2017 03:43 pm
Jennifer Winget wins Best Actor Drama award for Beyhad at ITA awards 2017Jennifer Winger/Twitter

The 17th Indian Television Academy Awards took place on November 5 and our popular TV personalities were seen all dressed for the night. It was a star studded evening when the whole of the TV industry landed up for the Indian Television Academy Awards 2017. The red carpet was a scintillating one with one of TV beauties like Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, Shrenu Parikh, Adaa Khan, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Helly Shah coming dressed to kill. The couples too put on a fab show sartorially and everyone caught our attention. Amongst the actors, it was Nakuul Mehta and Vivian Dsena who won big in the Best Actor Category. It was a tie for the award. On the other hand, Jennifer Winget took the award for the Best Actress Jury while Helly Shah won it for Best Actress Popular.

The ITA 2017 ceremony was hosted by Manish Paul and Ali Asgar. Sriti Jha, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and others performed at the event. The award night was graced by many actors from hit shows like Naagin, Beyhadh, Ishaqbaaaz, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many others. We got to see Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, Kunal Jaisingh, Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna , Mansi Srivastava, Kanchi Singh and Rohan Mehra, Avika Gor, Vivian Dsena, Kishwer Merchant, Ravi Dubey, Jennifer Winget among others.

Here is a list of winners from ITA Awards 2017:


Best Actress Drama: Jennifer Winget

Best Actor Popular: Nakuul Mehta & Vivian DSena

Best Actor Drama: Purab Kohli

Best Actress Popular: HellyShah

Best Costume: Neerushaa Nikhat for Chandrakanta

Most Entertaining Personality On TV: Manish Paul

Most Popular TV Personality: Farah Khan

Best Show: Ishaqbaaaz

Meanwhile, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ team won an award for the longest running show. Ekta Kapoor and Shubhangi Atre also bagged trophies.

And, check out the posts of those who won big and attended the ITA Awards 2017:

