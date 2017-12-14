16YearsOfK3G: Watch these deleted scenes of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and refresh your memories

Karan Johar’s directorial venture starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has completed 16 years today. K3G was considered as one of the big budget films of 2001 which was released on December 14. Thus, on the occasion of 16 years of K3G, director Karan Johar tweeted a picture on his Twitter account.

He wrote, “#16yearsofK3G….a film that has is exceptionally close to my heart….have the most beautiful memories…thank you @SrBachchan @iamsrk @iHrithik @kajol #jayaaunty #kareena #rani for making my experience so special.…”

Also, KJo shared many throwback pictures on his Instagram account which are itself a nostalgic feeling for him.

#16yearsofK3G……the age of innocence

Me overacting trying to teach KAREENA what to do!!! 😂#16yearsofk3g

Watching over the emotional climax reunion #16yearsofk3g

It seems I was obsessed with Poo!!!! #16yearsofk3g

Last minute adjustments #16yearsofk3g

Well, K3G is undoubtedly considered as one of the landmark films of Bollywood. Because, despite being a family drama, the director had managed to make this film youth-friendly and catchy with a NRI touch. Interestingly, the character played by every actor, for example, Amitabh aka Yashvardhan Raichand’s richness, Jaya Bachchan aka Nandini Raichand’s lovely mother avatar, Shah Rukh Khan aka Rahul’s romance, Kajol aka Anjali’s bubbly Punjabi girl, Hrithik Roshan aka Rohan’s cool college guy and lastly Kareena Kapoor aka Pooh’s fashionable avatar appealed to the audiences most.

Moreover, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s songs and scenes are still fresh and memorable for everyone. However, many people haven’t seen the deleted scenes of K3G which could have been included in the film.

Thus, on the occasion of 16 years Of K3G, let’s take a look at those deleted scenes of Karan Johar’s film: