15 years of ‘Saathiya’: There is something evergreen about it, says Vivek Oberoi

New Delhi: ‘Saathiya,’ which is one of the landmark Bollywood films, starring actors Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi, managed to charm people with its appealing storyline and music back in 2002.

Even after 15 years of it release, actor Vivek Oberoi recalls the film and said that the movie continues to hold the same freshness among the cinema lovers even today.

The 41-year-old said, “There is something evergreen about Saathiya. Though it’s been 15 years, the film still evokes the same emotion. There are a few films in my career that have this kind of connect with the audiences.”

“Whenever I go and meet people, they remind me about my work. I think the film had a certain maturity and it wasn’t frivolous. This was an honest and real love story. It was ahead of its times and did well commercially. The respect the film earned was spectacular,” he added.

Vivek, who made a stellar debut in the same year with Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Company’, proved his acting prowess by taking up a role and genre in contrast to his debut film.

While the versatile actor was advised by his well-wishers to rethink before choosing a love story as his second film, the actor explains, “I remember when ‘Company’ became a success, I got fantastic reviews. I also had a lot of well-wishers telling me that I was insane to do a love story and that it would be a big mistake.”

The movie was directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Mani Ratnam and Yash Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.