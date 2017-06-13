15 ex-boyfriends of Bollywood stars! Some known, some unknown

We all see romantic movies on screen, but in a real life all actors and actresses have their past. Bollywood celebrities have also been in the limelight because of their relationship. So, we are pretty sure that our Bollywood fans must be aware of all the relationships that their favorite celebs had or still have after they became a star. Here we look at celebrities and their ex-boyfriends

1.Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka was Harman Baweja’s ladylove for five years. They started drifting apart when their film Love Story 2050 flopped. There were rumours that Shahid Kapoor was the cause of Priyanka’s split from Harman. The rumoured couple also paired up for another completely forgettable onscreen outing, What’s Your Raashee?

2. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Roy Kapur’s common love interest

Before entering Bollywood, these two heartthrobs were reportedly associated with Ahana Deol, the daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Ranveer Singh and Ahana are believed to have dated each other during their college days. On the other hand, Ahana is said to have dated Aditya Roy Kapoor for around four year. But they never spoke about their relationship in public.

3. Jacqueline Fernandez and Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa

Before entering in Bollywood, Jacqueline had a two year long relationship with the prince of Bahrain, Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa. Their break-up reason was that Jacqueline was rumoured that she had an affair with director Sajid Khan, who had given chance to Jacqueline to debut in Bollywood.

4. Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Shroff

Sonakshi Sinha’s alleged affair with rumoured beau Bunty Sajdeh has become the talk of the town. Earlier, there was buzz that Sonakshi was dating Adlabs MD’s son Aditya Shroff. This was when she entered Bollywood. However, Sona decided to move on from the relationship and ended the alleged 5-year ‘affair’ to keep her work ‘unaffected’. She has been rumoured to be dating Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on and off.

5. Aishwarya Rai and Rajeev Mulchandani

The bahurani of Bachchan family is said to have dated a guy named Rajeev Mulchandani. During her modelling career, they were dating each other. Soon, Aishwarya started getting films offers. After that she never looked behind. She broke her supposed relationship with Rajeev and became ‘more than friends’ with Salman Khan.

6. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena affair had a long-drawn affair. The two actors dated for quite some time, before moving on to other people. Reportedly, Kareena got close to Saif during the shooting of ‘Tashan’. While shooting for ‘Jab We Met’, Kapoor and Shahid ended their three year relationship. Both are happily married now; Kareena to Saif Ali Khan and Shahid to Mira Rajput.

7. Anushka Sharma and Zoheb Yusuf

Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are always making headlines for dating each other. But, do you know that Anushka’s first love was model Zoheb Yusuf. Gossip has it during their struggling period, both came to Mumbai to try their luck in the Bollywood. However, Yusuf’s was not having patience and he ran out to Bangalore while Anushka got a break opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Rab Ne Banaa Di Jodi’.

8. Alia Bhatt and Ali Dadarkar

Ali Bhatt is always spotted at almost every event with Sidharth Malhotra, her co-star from her debut movie, ‘Student Of The Year’. It is rumoured that they are dating each other from a long time. But, do you know Ali had a childhood love story. She was dating Ali Dadarkar. Ali and Alia were childhood sweethearts as the two were together in school.

9. Priyanka Chopra and Aseem Merchant

From Desi girl to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra is doing her best at the movies. She was constantly linked with the king Khan of Bollywood. It was rumoured that were are dating each other and were spotted at very event together. But before that, she was dating Aseem Merchant. She is said to have dumped him after she became Miss World in 2014. They were again in news, when Aseem announced his plan to make a movies on his life. On this, Priyanka sent a legal notice to Aseem.

10. Ranbir Kapoor and Avantika Malik

A naughty boy, Ranbir also makes news for his ex-girlfriends, weather it is Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone. But, it is rumoured that his first crush was Avantika Malik. It is believed that Ranbir used to visit her on the sets of, Just Mohabbat, in which she worked as a child artist. However, the two parted ways, and Avantika is happily married to Imran Khan.

11. Deepika Padukone and Nihaar Pandya

During her modelling days, dimpled girl Deepika Padukone dated model and actor Nihar Pandya. They met in an acting school in Mumbai for the first time. As per reports, they were in a live-in relationship before they parted away. She dumped Pandya and started dating Ranbir Kapoor as soon as she ventured into acting. The estranged boyfriend even went on to cry foul in the media! On Deepika 30th birthday, when asked about his equation with Deepika he said, “Yes, we are very much in touch. It’s nowhere close to the way it has been portrayed so far with reports suggesting that both of us are waiting to run each other down or anything. It’s all very much on a friendly note.”

12. Abhishek Bachchan and Dipannita Sharma

Abhishek was once dating Karisma Kapoor. In 2002 at Big B’s Birthday bash Abhishek’s engagement was announced with his ‘Haan maine bhi pyar kiya hai’ co-star Karisma Kapoor.

This news came as a big surprise to admirers but they were even more surprised when the two families- the Kapoors and Bachchans — caused distress in their relationship and the two broke-off. Some says that it was Karisma’s mom Babita who was unsure of Abhishek’s acting career. After some times, another girl entered his life, model-actress Dipannita Sharma. The two spent pleasant time together but Abhi was more attracted towards Aishwariya Rai. Here it was Jr. B who tried to ignore Sharma for Aishwarya.

13. Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman

When Kangana entered Bollywood, she didn’t know anybody in the industry. She wanted to make friends in the industry and one such person was Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman, who had not joined films at that point. However, Kangana dumped Adhyayan within a year of courtship after a glorious run at the box office. After that, many controversy took place in Kangana’s life. Some days before, she talked about the nepotism in the Bollywood.

14. Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Salman started dating Aishwarya during the shooting of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. Salman loved Ash deeply from his heart, so his extra-caring nature towards Ash was seen by many as villainous. There were also allegations that Salman cheated on her and physically abused her, following which she left him.

15. Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty

Akshay is known as the Khiladi of Bollywood. The actor dated many beauties of Bollywood. Akshay Kumar had an affair with the Raveena Tandon, but during the shooting ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’, he apparently got close to Rekha and cheated to her and their relationship came to an end. After that, Akshay Kumar was linked with Shilpa Shetty. He again cheated on Shilpa with her close friend, Twinkle Khanna.