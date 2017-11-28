14 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho: 10 iconic dialogues from Shah Rukh Khan’s memorable film

It has been 14 years since Kal Ho Naa Ho was released and it looks like the movie was out yesterday. Karan Johar took to Twitter and shared an emotional post “#14YearsOfKalHoNaHo ….a film that i will always strongly associate with my father….a memory that is both heartbreaking and yet full of heart….and that title song is my strength Mantra for life.…”.

The movie has completed 14 years, and it is still regarded as one of the iconic movies of Bollywood. The family drama had all the elements, and it touched the hearts of people not in India, but abroad as well. The audience related to the movie and got connected with the story. Shah Rukh Khan pulled off the character of Aman Mathur in his unique style, and left the public in tears. All the elements looked perfect in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Preity Zinta as Naina Catherine Kapur, Saif Ali Khan as Rohit Patel. So on the completion of 14 years here are the iconic dialogues from the movie.

Main aankhen band karta hoon toh tumhe dekhta hoon … aankhen kholta hoon toh tumhe dekhna chahta hoon … tum paas nahi hoti ho toh tumhe chaaron taraf mehsoos karta hoon … har pal, har ghadi, har waqt

Pyar ka pehla kadam dosti hai, aur aakhri bhi … bus beech ke kadam reh gaye hain

Jiyo! Khush Raho! Muskurao! Kya Pata Kal Ho Naa Ho

Main Tumhe Zindagi Bhar Pyaar Karoonga Aur Marte Dum Tak Pyaar Karoonga…Aur Uske Baad Bhi.

Tumhare paas joh hai tumhare hisaab se kam hai … lekin kisi doosre ke nazar se dekho … toh tumhare paas bahut kuch hai.

Aaj … aaj ek hasi aur baant lo … aaj ek dua aur maang lo … aaj ek ansoon aur pee lo … aaj ek zindagi aur jee lo … aaj ek sapna aur dekh lo … aaj … kya pata, kal ho naa ho.

Kaash … kaash main tumhari jagah pe hota … kaash.

Cheh Din Ladki In…Sirf Cheh Din…Kyunki Main Sundays Ko Kaam Nahi Karta.

Soocho, soocho … aur soochne ke liye main tumhe apni saari zindagi deta hoon.

Pyar toh bahut log karte hai … lekin mere jaisa pyar koi nahi kar sakta kyun ki kisi ke paas tum joh nahi ho.