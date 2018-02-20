14 years later ‘Aitraaz’ sequel in making, will this be Priyanka Chopra’s next Bollywood film? Read details

14-years after Subhash Ghai’s romantic thriller film ‘Aitraaz’, directed by Abbas-Mustan, the producer is now set to kick off its sequel. According to report in Mumbai, Subhash Ghai is set to kick off ‘Aitraaz’ sequel and has been working on the script for the last two years but last month, the final draft was locked and now the veteran producer is finalising the cast. Meanwhile, Ghai is keen to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra again as no one could play the negative character of Sonia Roy as good as PeeCee did.

A source told the daily, “It’s a new story with a new title. Ghai has already had a word with PeeCee and the two have discussed the film. She loves the idea of a sequel to a film and is excited to feature in the second instalment of the franchise. She is keen to collaborate with Ghai again and has even told him that she will try working around her dates.”

The first instalment featured, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. PeeCee featured as Sonia Roy, the much younger wife of Amrish Puri, who tries to seduce her ex-lover, played by Akshay Kumar. When thwarted, she accuses him of sexual harassment. Kareena Kapoor who is also Akshay’s wife, eventually wins the case for him while Sonia takes a dive from her high rise. The film was a commercial success and bagged Priyanka the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role.

Priyanka, has been busy with her Hollywood projects and was looking for a great project to return to Bollywood, and ‘Aitraaz’ sequel could turn out to be a good decision.