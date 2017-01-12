12 chilling dialogues from Raees that every Shah Rukh fan must know!

Raees movie has made news for various things in Media from shifting its release date to creating record on youtube, but Fans of SahahRukh Khan are eagerly waiting for his movie to release.

Even ShahRukh Khan would like to see his movie doing well, after all there was no big hit given by ShahRukh from couple of years.

Trailer of Raees has created history by becoming the first ever trailer of a Bollywood film to strike 21 million views in 24 hours, apart from trailer its dialogues are also appreciated and loved by audience.

There was news that a cobbler in suburbs of Mumbai got so inspired from Raees movie dialogue that he made a poster of the dialogue and got fixed in his shop.

So here we present you the inspiring dialogues from movie Raees