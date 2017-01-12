12 chilling dialogues from Raees that every Shah Rukh fan must know!

Raees movie has made news for various things in Media from shifting its release date to creating record on youtube, but Fans of SahahRukh Khan are eagerly waiting for his movie to release.
Even ShahRukh Khan would like to see his movie doing well, after all there was no big hit given by ShahRukh from couple of years.
Trailer of Raees has created history by becoming the first ever trailer of a Bollywood film to strike 21 million views in 24 hours, apart from trailer its dialogues are also appreciated and loved by audience.
There was news that a cobbler in suburbs of Mumbai got so inspired from Raees movie dialogue that he made a poster of the dialogue and got fixed in his shop.
So here we present you the inspiring dialogues from movie Raees
- “Ammi Jaan kehti thi Koi Dhandha chotaa nahi hota Aur Dhandhe se bada koi Dharm nahi hota Ab yehi mera kalma hain aur yehi mera majhab !
- Gussa shaitan ka hunar hai, Issliye haraam hai”
- “Jisko tu dhanda bolta hai na…vo crime hai vo…Dhanda band kar de..varna sans lena bhi mushkil kar dunga”
- “Gujrat ke hawa mein vaipar hai..saheb..Meri sans toh rok loge..lekin iss hawa ko kaise rokoge” – Shahrukh Khan
- “Jo dhnade ke liy sahi vo sahi..Jo dhande ke liy galat vo galat..Isse jayda kabhi socha nahi” – Shahrukh Khan
- “Jayda uncha mat udd….kat jayegaa”
- Agar katne ka daar hota na….Toh patang nahi chalata…firk pakadta” –Shahrukh
- “Chatak Majbudaar ko..kahin sannate mein transfer kar do saheb..Jahn jata hai sala ladta phirta rehta hai”- Shahrukh
- “Aap mera tranfer kahin bhi kar sakte hain..raees ko nahi chhodunga main” – Nawaz
- “Ek din nak mein nakel dal ke…Khinch ke leke jaunga tujhe main yahn se”- Nawaz
- “Saboot le aayi hai..le jaiye ,Raees haajir” – Shahrukh
- “Baniye ka dimaag aur Miyanbhai ki daring” ! By- Shahrukh Khan