‘102 Not Out’ Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan too cool, Rishi Kapoor old school
Mumbai: The most awaited trailer of ‘102 Not Out’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor has been out today. Big B is playing a 102 year old man who is a caring father of 75 year old Rishi Kapoor. The trailer shows unusual love between father and son, which will surely bring a smile to your face. The movie has comedy, dance, song, emotion, which taught us how to live when you have crossed 70 years and above.
In the trailer, Amitabh was seen speaking in Gujarati accents which you will surely like. It also has Amitabh trying to admit his son to an old age home for coercing him to write a love letter to his wife, 102 Not Out truly stands out as the ‘Ageless Family Comedy’.
Watch ‘102 Not Out’ trailer here:
Director Umesh Shukla shared the trailer on Twitter along with caption, “It’s out. But always not out.”
It’s out. But always not out.#102notout@SrBachchan@chintskap@sonypicsprodns#TreeTopEntertainment#BenchmarkPictureshttps://t.co/rZ6rY95ruD
— Umesh K Shukla (@umeshkshukla) March 28, 2018
‘102 Not Out’ story is based on playwright Saumya Joshi’s well known Gujarati play by the same name and has been adapted into the feature film. Amitabh and Rishi are reuniting after 26 years, they were last seen in Shashi Kapoor-directed, Ajooba.
The film is set to hit the theatres on May 4, 2018.