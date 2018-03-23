‘102 Not Out’ new poster: Amitabh Bachchan shares this quirky look his upcoming film

New Delhi: ‘Baap’ Amitabh Bachchan looks cool whereas ‘beta’ Rishi Kapoor is old school in the first poster of the highly anticipated film ‘102 Not Out‘.

Big B took to Twitter to share the first look of the film where he is laughing at the ‘Chandni’ star, who can be seen coming out of an eggshell. “T 2752 – Baap COOL, beta OLD SCHOOL! Presenting first look of #102NotOut! Celebrate life with this unusual father-son duo on 4th May! @chintskap @umeshkshukla @SonyPicsIndia #TreeTopEntertainment COME ONNNNNN .. !!!” the ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ star captioned the image.

The movie, which is about a father and son love story, will see the two megastars sharing screen space after 27 years. The ‘Pink’ star plays a 102-year-old man, father to a 75-year-old Rishi Kapoor.

‘102 Not Out’ is based on writer-director Saumya Joshi’s successful Gujarati play by the same name. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film is set for release on May 4.