‘102 Not Out’ Bachche Ki Jaan song: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s cool jodi is fun to watch
The makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s ‘102 Not Out’ have released a song from the movie ‘Bachche Ki Jaan Loge Kya’ sung by Arijit Singh. ‘Bachche Ki Jaan’ is fresh and is as cool and funny as the duo. In the video, we can see Big B and Chintu Kapoor’s cute interaction. Towards the end of the song there is one shot of Big B playing the saxophone.
The music is composed by Salim-Sulaiman and the lyrics are penned by Hiral Brahmbhatt. ‘102 Not Out’ has been directed by Umesh Shukla and is an adaptation of a Gujarati play by the same name by Saumya Joshi.
‘102 Not Out’ revolves around a father-son relationship. While Big B plays a 102-year-old man, Rishi Kapoor plays his 75-year-old son in the film. The movie will hit the screens on May 4, 2018. Amitabh and Rishi are coming together after a decade. Their last movie was ‘Naseeb’ in 1981.