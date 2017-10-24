10 years of ‘Jab We Met’: 10 famous dialogues, comedy scenes of Geet (Kareena Kapoor) and Aditya Kashyap (Shahid Kapoor)

Mumbai: Jab We Met is a romantic movie starring Kareena Kapoor as Geet Dhillon and Shahid Kapoor as Aditya Kashyap. Aditya is millionaire in the film, who has lost a lot in business, and has left everything, even his own home. On the way, he meets Geet, who is a very practical girl, open-minded and is always happy in any situation in life. Geet is on her way to meet her boyfriend Anshuman (Tarun Arora), but realises after a series of events that it is Aditya who has actually stolen her heart.

Geet is one of Imtiaz Ali’s best written characters, the kind of woman who is “thinking of saving humanity in her sleep”, as the filmmaker revealed in an interview. Today as the film completes a decade, we bring for you 10 famous dialogue from the film ‘Jab We Met’.

1. Main apni favourite hoon.

2. Jab koi pyaar mein hota hai..

toh koi sahi galat nahin hota.

3. Tum hamesha aaise hi bakwaas karti ho ya aaj koi special occasion hai?

4. Bachpan se hi naa … mujhe shaadi karne ka bahut craze hai, by god

5. Tumhe uthakar museum mein rakhna chahiye … ticket lagni chahiye tumhe dekhne ke liye

6. Akeli ladki khuli hui tijori ke jaisi hoti hai

7. Ab toh mera haath chhod do … itni bhi sundar nahin hoon main

8. Tu original piece hai

9. Aisa lag raha tha jaise kuch galat ho raha ho,

jaise koi train chhoot rahi ho

10. Sikhni hoon main…Bhatinda ki

Watch here Jab We Met comedy scene

Video credit: Indian comedy