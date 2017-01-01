10 unusual facts that you should know about Vidya Balan, the birthday girl

Versatile actress Vidya Balan celebrates her 38th birthday today. She is gorgeous and always look beautiful in an Indian attire. She is one actress who established her career in Bollywood and among the elite to have been presented the Padma Shri Award. Apart from that, Vidya has also been a recipient of several other awards including National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards and Screen Awards.

Vidya has been praised for her performances in many films like ‘Kahaani’ and ‘The Dirty Pictures’. She has pared with many famous actors like, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Shahid Kapoor.

Her debut was with Ekta Kapoor on the popular TV show ‘Hum Paanch’ with very famous Marathi actor Ashok Saraf as her father.

Her movies like ‘Parineeti’, ‘Baby’, ‘Kismat Connection’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya’ and other has given tremendous fame to Vidya in Bollywood. She is one actress who can do solo movies like Dirty Pictures, Kahaani, Kahaani 2.

Today on Vidya Balan’s birthday we present to you some of her unknown facts:

1. Vidya Balan was born in Chembur (Mumbai) in a Tamilian family. From a very young age she was aspired to make a career in film, her inspiration been Shabana Azmi and Madhuri Dixit. At the age of 16, she was starred in Ekta Kapoor show ‘Hum Paanch’ as Radhika.

2. In general, it is said that behind every successful man there is a woman, but in case of Vidya, things turned very bright for her after Siddharth Roy Kapur entered her life. Despite being Tamilian, she is found of Bengali speaking people, even Siddharth Roy Kapur is one such. That fact is that Siddharth can speak a little bit Bengali language and that’s what makes him a perfect man in Vidya’s life.

3. When Vidya struggled for three years in her career, it was her family support and faith that something good will happen, helped her survive.

4. Vidya was highly praised for her two movies ‘The Dirty Pictures’ and ‘Kahaani’. The two such movies brought out the real actor in Vidya. Her dialogue “Filmein sirf teen cheezo ke wajah se chalti hai … entertainment, entertainment, entertainment … aur main entertainment hoon” made her famous on silver screen in 2011.

5. Vidya desires to play the legendary actor, Charlie Chaplin on screen. She loved Sridevi as a Charlie Chaplin in ‘Mr India’ and she would love to attempt Charlie Chaplin too.

6. She also featured in Ads like Big Bazaar, Dabur, Toshiba, Ranka Jewellers. She did 90 ads shoots back to back, but her mother wasn’t quite fond of the idea of her daughter working in this industry. She has also done a photo shoot for Filmfare magazine.

7. Vidya loves to be around people, she believes that her personality has been changing when she is with optimistic and positive people. She enjoys been part of a company, as she observe lot things from people. Whenever she thinks, she has encounter negative people, she just gets out of the situation.

8. She was trolled for a healthy size, while shooting for a Malyalam movie and as well as ‘The Dirty Picture’ as she looked fat. Following, she reportedly did water therapy as someone told her that it is a quick way to lose weight and than she started drinking 10 litres water daily.

9. Vidya loves to read books. She is a voracious reader and especially likes reading author Paulo Coelho.

10. Vidya has always put out her desires and believes the Universe. She says, “I think when someone wants something they should put out their desires and let it go and then forget about it. The Universe will make things happen for you. If you hold on to your desires you’re not giving it a chance to grow and manifest.”