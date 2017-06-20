10 times Bollywood celebrities showed off their yoga skills on Instagram

It is possible for you to snooze your morning walk, but it is next to impossible that you scroll your Instagram feed and don’t come across #yoga #fitnessgoals, where our gorgeous Bollywood actress demonstrates aerial yoga or headstands. Though our celebs look graceful it is not easy to master. They need rigorous training sessions and lots of hardwork, taking fitness to whole another level. On International Yoga Day, we peek into our favourite actress’ Instagram account and bring to you posts that shows off their yoga skills.

Alia Bhatt

We all are aware that Alia faced weight issues as a teenager. The actress reportedly managed to loose ton of weight with yoga, pilates and healthy eating. She practices Ashtanga yoga twice a week.

Had the most amazing Anti Gravity Yoga Class today (yes we work out even on holiday ) with my dearest one 🙂 #antigravityyoga #girlpower @fsmaldives

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha’s is a fitness freak and we all are aware of it. The actress has also launched her solo fitness DVDs that has a compilation of several forms of exercises. She swears by the power of yoga and practices it daily.

Malaika Arora Khan

The self-confessed yoga freak swear by power yoga and spends couple of hours everyday on it, no matter how busy her schedule is. There were reports that BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan was the one who convinced Malaika about getting into yoga.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

It’s not a secret that Shilpa is a yoga freak. She has been a yoga lover for years now and she has proved it by creating her own DVDs called ‘Shilpa’s Yoga’ to promote yoga. She says all asanas work in their own way but Suryanamaskar embraces it all.

Sonakshi Sinha

When it comes to ‘achieving the body of our dreams’ Sonakshi Sinha is an inspiration. Recently, she posted a video on Instagram of her nailing the perfect headstand. The asana requires a perfect combination of strength, physical and mental balance, and his Miss Sinha has mastered it.

Huma Qureshi

In a recent interview, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actress shared that she is scared of heights and aerial yoga is helping her to overcome her fear.

Diana Penty

The Cocktail actress focuses lot on stretching and squatting and hits gym four days a week.

Lisa Haydon

The model turned actress has a toned physique and hourglass figure to-die-for. Lisa has discovered the mantra of staying fitness with the right balance of yoga and running.

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah follows mix workout and divides her week between pilates, weight training and kick-boxing.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress believes in practising traditional yoga practices to keep her mind and body healthy. She practices yoga gracefully that even the difficult asanas look so easy.