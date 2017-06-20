10 times Bollywood celebrities showed off their yoga skills on Instagram

It is possible for you to snooze your morning walk, but it is next to impossible that you scroll your Instagram feed and don’t come across #yoga #fitnessgoals, where our gorgeous Bollywood actress demonstrates aerial yoga or headstands. Though our celebs look graceful it is not easy to master. They need rigorous training sessions and lots of hardwork, taking fitness to whole another level. On International Yoga Day, we peek into our favourite actress’ Instagram account and bring to you posts that shows off their yoga skills.
Alia Bhatt
We all are aware that Alia faced weight issues as a teenager. The actress reportedly managed to loose ton of weight with yoga, pilates and healthy eating. She practices Ashtanga yoga twice a week.
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha’s is a fitness freak and we all are aware of it. The actress has also launched her solo fitness DVDs that has a compilation of several forms of exercises. She swears by the power of yoga and practices it daily.
Malaika Arora Khan
The self-confessed yoga freak swear by power yoga and spends couple of hours everyday on it, no matter how busy her schedule is. There were reports that BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan was the one who convinced Malaika about getting into yoga.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
It’s not a secret that Shilpa is a yoga freak. She has been a yoga lover for years now and she has proved it by creating her own DVDs called ‘Shilpa’s Yoga’ to promote yoga. She says all asanas work in their own way but Suryanamaskar embraces it all.
“WILL POWER is like a muscle the more u use it the stronger it gets”. Suffered a severe cervical disc injury 15 yrs ago.. Made up my mind to do a headstand..today I did it.. Please don’t try this exercise all of a sudden.. it’s taken me a lot of core/postural strengthening to reach here.. #SwasthRahoMastRaho #willpower
Sonakshi Sinha
When it comes to ‘achieving the body of our dreams’ Sonakshi Sinha is an inspiration. Recently, she posted a video on Instagram of her nailing the perfect headstand. The asana requires a perfect combination of strength, physical and mental balance, and his Miss Sinha has mastered it.
Aaaaand she gets it right!!! Exactly a month ago i posted a video of me doing a very improper headstand, but the fact that i was able to even get into that position without any support was a huge achievement for me. A month after, with practice and determination, i post a proper one with my legs aligned and perpendicular to the floor. Progress makes me happy! #mondaymotivation #smallvictories #sonaisfit #fitness #yoga
Huma Qureshi
In a recent interview, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actress shared that she is scared of heights and aerial yoga is helping her to overcome her fear.
Diana Penty
The Cocktail actress focuses lot on stretching and squatting and hits gym four days a week.
Lisa Haydon
The model turned actress has a toned physique and hourglass figure to-die-for. Lisa has discovered the mantra of staying fitness with the right balance of yoga and running.
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah follows mix workout and divides her week between pilates, weight training and kick-boxing.
Jacqueline Fernandez
The actress believes in practising traditional yoga practices to keep her mind and body healthy. She practices yoga gracefully that even the difficult asanas look so easy.