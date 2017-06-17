10 star wives and their high-profile love affairs before marriage

Bollywood industry has always been famous for many reasons in the world. And the credit about its popularity has to be given to our Bollywood celebs. Their charm, performances and last but not the least their fans will never leave any stone unturned to make them popular. However, there are some things their fans might not know about them. Many famous Bollywood actors and actresses are now married and enjoying their married life. But many of us don’t know about their lesser known past relationships. So, here are the following love affairs of Bollywood celebrities before marriage.

Kareena Kapoor

Before Hrithik got married to Sussanne Khan, Kareena and Hrithik were madly said to be madly in love with each other. Despite the fact that Duggu was already dating his childhood sweetheart Sussanne, the duo got attached to each other. However, things got worse and the lovebirds soon broke up with each other.

Bipasha Basu

Currently, John and Bipasha aren’t even on talking terms. But, once upon a time, these two were about to get married to each other. However, after dating for about 9 years, they got separated due to personal issues. Later, John married Priya Runchal whereas Bips tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover.

Madhuri Dixit

It was a time in the early 90s when the hot couple Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit were doing Tamma Tamma on-screen. But, no one would ever think about their Off-screen love. The duo has given many Bollywood hits like Saajan, Thanedaar, Khalnayak and so on. After the 1993 Mumbai blasts happened and Sanjay was arrested under TADA, their relationship became a history.

Shilpa Shetty

Before getting married to Twinkle Khanna, Khiladi Kumar has played many games in his past life. His relationship with the beautiful and sizzling Shilpa Shetty was the talk of the town at that point of time. However, Akki and Shilpa soon get separated and married Twinkle and Raj Kundra respectively.

Raveena Tandon

Before Shilpa, Akki was in a serious relationship with Raveena Tandon. Reports were also stated that the duo had got married to each other secretly. But, due to Akki’s Casanova image, Raveena parted away from the relationship.

Sridevi

Disco dancer Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi’s hot and sizzling chemistry was the talk of the town. But this chemistry also becomes more steamy when they romantically come close to each other and reportedly got married secretly. Later Sridevi wanted Mithun to leave his wife Yogita Bali and get officially married to her. And after this demand from Sridevi’s side, the actor broke all her tie ups with her.

Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman, the original seductress of B-town, attracted a lot of her co-stars, including Sanjay Khan who was already married to Zarine Khan and had three children. But sparks flew when they even got married and lived together. Soon after that, Zarine was furious on knowing about this and supposedly beat up Zeenat, damaging her eye permanently. Thus, this relationship ended with a solid twist.

Reena Roy

Hit pair of the 70s and 80s, Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy shared a passionate relationship between them. Despite, knowing he is married to Poonam, Reena wanted to marry Shatrughan. However, Shatrughan refused and Reena moved ahead.

Rani Mukherji

One of the successful actresses of the industry Rani Mukherji was giving back to back hits between 1998 to 2006. But like her films, her affairs with Govinda, Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan were making headlines of every gossip magazines. However, her affair with Govinda was the most scandalous one. While shooting for Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Rani and married Govinda came close to each other. Later, when Chi Chi was spotted in the hotel room of Rani, the affair got a scandalous turn. Reports also say that Govinda’s wife Sunita was moved out of the house along with him. But unlike Boney and Sridevi, Govinda didn’t break his tie with Sunita and got separated from Rani.

Avantika Malik

Actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik are happily married for 8 years. However surprisingly, she was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor during his struggling days. But things became worse between them and the duo later broke up with each other.