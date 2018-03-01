‘10 Ka Dum 3’ teaser: Salman Khan leaves viewers curious with unanswered questions, watch

The ‘Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood Salman Khan is now all set to entertain the audience again after the successful season of ‘Bigg Boss 11’. Now, Sony channel will soon launch the fun game show ‘Dus Ka Dum‘ and the channel also released the first teaser of the game. In the teaser Salman asks the audience, ‘Main kab wapas aaraha hu, kahan wapas aaraha hu, kyu wapas aaraha hu…anuman lagate rahiye’. This has left us exciting. Although the teaser didn’t reveal any details regarding the third installment of the game show, it has definitely raised the curiosity.

Here watch the first teaser of Dus Ka Dum:

Guess who’s coming back, stay tuned for more… pic.twitter.com/zvVphvOZhu

— Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 27, 2018

First season of ‘Dus Ka Dum’ started in 2008 and returned with season 2 in 2009. And now, after a gap of 9 years, the show is making a comeback featuring commoners, Bollywood and Television celebs. Meanwhile, if sources are to be believed, Salman will receive a whooping amount of Rs 78 cr for 20 episodes this season. The show is expected to launch after the completion of IPL season 11.

Besides, ‘Dus Ka Dum’, Salman is currently busy with ‘Race 3’ directed by Remo D’Souza in Thailand.