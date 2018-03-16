10 Interesting and elegant wedding cards of Bollywood celebrities you may have missed

Weddings in India are celebrated with great zest and fervor. And when a celebrity is getting married, it’s huge. Every wedding event of the celebs whether a grand celebration or a low-key affair, every detail related to the celebration is important. And why not, these celebs do spend a lot of imagination in decorations and especially their wedding invites.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Everyone was waiting for the day Bollywood heartthrob, Shahid Kapoor will get married. And then ‘Haider’ actor suddenly broke the news of his wedding to a non-filmy background, a 21-year-old Delhi-based Mira Rajput on July 7. The couple’s wedding card was designed by Delhi-based Ravish Kapoor, with the brief given by Shahid Kapoor, which was ‘Simple yet elegant’.

The wedding invite was a combination of cream and turquoise color and had just few hints of gold in it. The invite was accompanied by tea and honey for the invitees, which were all made in India. The couple reportedly spent $4.5 million.

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan

The wedding invitation of the ‘power-couple’ of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, had to be special. Ever since their wedding was announced, the entire B-town and the others were excited. The couple’s wedding invite was sent in three golden coloured boxed with two big ‘AS’ written on it. Inside the box, there were the invite, 24 pieces of mithai made from chocolate imported from Switzerland and an idol of Lord Ganesha. The couple spent $5 million.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The picture of their wedding invite which was a simple one went viral just before their wedding. Virat and Anushka have also put in a lot of thought in making their reception invite. It has an attached sapling with each box of the pastel invitation.

Diya Mirza and Sahil Sangha

The wedding invitation of this beautiful actress was simple with an off-white theme. It also had a floral design. The invite was accompanied with a box of sweet

Genelia D’souza and Riteish Deshmukh

The wedding invite of Bollywood’s cutest couple Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh was designed by Delhi’s famous Entertainment Design Company (EDC). The invite was accompanied with customised hand-made chocolates, which had the initials of the couple on them. The wedding card box also had the letters, R and G embossed on them.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Dreamgirl Hema Malini’s eldest daughter, Esha’s wedding card was an elaborate and beautiful affair. Invite card box was personalised with gold plated wedding details placed inside a lotus motif, along with Om and Swastika. Besides the invite, there were dry fruits, moti-choor laddoos and pictures of Radha-Krishna.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s wedding was the much-talked-about event. The invite was no less than grand with a theme of golden and red. It was apparently accompanied with customised chocolates. As per the reports, the couple spent almost $6 million

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Their relationship came as a surprise for all their fans and their wedding was one of the topic of discussion in the B-town and small screen. And as their love story, their wedding invite was too quite unusual and interesting. The couple did a photoshoot for the invite where they created the look of the Catholic wedding. Bipasha was dressed in beautiful white gown and Karan was looking dapper in black tuxedo.

Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira

‘Fukrey’ star Pulkit Samrat got married to Salman Khan’s rakhi sister Shweta Rohira in a Bollywood-themed style making it elegant and stylish. Their wedding was referred to as “The Knotty Affair” and had different caricatures of the couple for every event of the wedding ceremony, pricing around $2.8 million.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Famously known as ‘Saifeena’, Nawab Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in 2012. It grabbed the headlines and buzz all around. The Muslim wedding invitation of this royal couple was simple, yet elegant with the Pataudi emblem adorning its top.