10 disastrous Salman Khan movies only bhai-jaan fans can dare to watch

In today’s time Salman Khan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood, whichever movie he signs it cross Rs 100 crore mark in just few days, but this was not the case before, during his initial stage he had many unsuccessful movies in this list and some of them were disaster. Not always the Dabangg Khan had a big career in Bollywood his debut movie ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi’ in 1989 tank on Bollywood’s box office where he played supporting role but soon after that he got ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ in 1989 which is all time blockbuster.

But in 90’s his charm started to decline and the actor started to deliver flop films, and it was a series of eight movies which flopped in a row. But in 1994 actor got a chance in multi-starrer movie ‘Hum Aapke Hai Kaun’ in 1994 which became mega-hit during that time. But after that also Salman next films didn’t do well at the box office, he delivered two flop movies after ‘Hum Aapke Hai Kaun’ which was ‘Chaand Kaa Tukda’ and ‘Sangdil Sanam’. The actor had 80 films to his name and majorly all the films were below average performance and many of them flopped. So in this FPJ special feature we present to you 10 disaster movies of Salman Khan.

Love-1991

It is a romantic flick starring Salman Khan and Revathi in leading roles which was directed by Suresh Krishna. It was a remake of Telugu blockbuster ‘Prema’ starring Venkatesh and Revathi but couldn’t achieve the mark on Bollywood and flopped.

Suryavanshi-1992

Kids of 90’s are aware of this movie which also stars Amrita Singh and Sheeba in leads role. The film is based on reincarnation. The look of Salman Khan was copied from fictional cartoon character He-Man.

Chaand Kaa Tukda-1994

The movie also stars Sridevi in lead but it didn’t do well at the box office, it was directed and produced by Saawan Kumar Tak.

Sangdil Sanam-1994

The film was directed by Shomu Mukherjee. The film stars Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala in lead roles, it was released on 16 December 1994.

Hello Brother-1999

The movie also stars Arbaaz Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead, it was directed by Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan. The movie was inspired by the Malayalam film Aayushkalam.

Chal Mere Bhai-2000

It is a comedy flick directed by David Dhawan, it also stars Sanjay Dutt and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie was flop and reports also say that some scenes of the movies was similar from Palistani drama Ankahi.

Yeh Hai Jalwa-2002

The movie had long star cast in it even then it flopped, it had Rishi Kapoor, Amisha Patel, Kader Khan, Rati Agnihotri, Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rinke Khanna and Sanjay Dutt in supporting role. The movie was directed by David Dhawan.

Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa-2004

The movies was inspired from south movie Nee Thodu Kavali, it also stars Preity Zinta and Bhoomika Chawla in lead but couldn’t impress the audience. The reports also says that Aishwarya Rai as well as Amrita Rao were considered for the lead role but things couldn’t work out. Atul Agnihotri made his directorial debut with the film.

Jaan-E-Mann-2006

The story of the movie is a love triangle which has stars like Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta in lead. During the time of Jaan-E-Mann even Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2 released and it was a box office clash which made both the film suffer a lot. But Don 2 won the race and left Jaan-E-Mann behind.

Salaam-E-Ishq-2007

During this time Salman Khan was big star but his charm couldn’t make Salaam-E-Ishq a hit, even tough it was a multi-starrer film, it eventually flopped.

These are some of the movies which were a disaster at the box office, there are still more films in the list.

Total films – 80

Disasters – 3

Flop – 34

Below Average – 3

Average – 3

Above Average – 6

Semi Hit – 2

Hits – 10

Super Hit – 5

Blockbusters – 8

All Time Blockbusters – 6

The data is collected from online portal BOLLYNTA