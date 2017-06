10 dialogues from ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ trailer you cannot miss!

Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer was out yesterday, and it got more than 6 million views in 24 hours. The trailer was intense and funny. Even the dialogues from the trailer were hardcore and hard-hitting, some of them are hilarious.

The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Shubha Khote, Anupam Kher Iin lead, directed by Shree Narayan Singh and it is expected to release on August 11. People are enjoying the trailer, so here are 10 dialogues from the movie which are funny and intense.

O bhai sahab seedhein baat karo yahan

Batmeez keh do madam

Bhai sahab na kahon please

Ab toh bas mangal hi mangal hoyega

Are mangal kya babu ji

Ab toh bhaiya dangal karego

Ik sauch ke liye inta gussa

Agar pehle pata hota toh shadi na karti

Apni aurat ka sabke samane pradashan karna dharm hai

Ya khule mein hagane mein moksh hoti hai

Aashiqon ne toh aashiqui ke liye

Taj mahal bana diya

Sala hum ik sandas na bana sakein

Ab biwi vapas aaye ya na aaye

Sandas toh laake chhodunga

Iss gaov mein… radhe, radhe…

Mard toh ghar ke peeche beth jaate hai

Par hum toh auratein hai

Humein toh har cheez ke liye

Jayda mehnat karni padegi

Jis aangan mein tulsi lagate hai

Wahan sauch karna suru kar de

Haan bhabhi chalo 4:15 ho gaye

Sab intezaar kar rahein hai

Lota party mein tuhare welcome ka

Ik toh manglik

Upar se kundali mein dosh

Babu ji mera biyaah kara do

Dikh raha hai

Jawala phut rahi hai andar