10 Bollywood patriotic songs to reignite the patriotism on Republic Day

Happy Republic Day! It’s the time of the year when patriotic songs –Nanha munna rahi hu to Chak De! India –are being played in every nukkad of the country. These songs depict the perfect love and respect towards the country and bring out the patriotism in us. You may call it Indian Cinema’s style of expressing love for the country. On the 68th republic day we compile a list of 10 patriotic songs from Bollywood that will reignite the fire of patriotism.

Kandhon se milte hain kandhe – Lakshya

The highly motivated song from the movie Lakshya based on the Kargil war depicts the life of soldiers on the border. The song is written by legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The song is sung by Shankar Mahadeva, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vijay Prakash and Kunal Ganjawala. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film features Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri and Boma Irani, among others.

Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon – Son of India

Admit it! It is the song we have grown up listening to and has become the integral part of the Republic Day and Independence Day celebration in the country. No celebration is complete with the iconic children’s music track sung by Shanti Mathur. The iconic song is from the 1962 film Son of India. Directed by Mehboob Khan, the film features Simi Garewal, Kamajith, Jayanth and Kumkum in the lead roles. The film showcases the story of ambitious young man who marries a woman for her money and then because of the guilt leaves his wife. This incident has a deep impact on their child’s mind that teaches him a lesson for life.

Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanon Kaa – Naya Daur

Directed by Baldev Raj Chopra, the film Naya Daur (1957) features Dilip Kumar, Vyajayantimala and Ajit in the lead roles. The music of the song is given by OP Nayyar, lyrics by Sahir Ludhiyanvi and sung by Rafi and Balbeer. The movie showcases the story of a man who with an intention of earning quick profits introduces new machinery in the village and hence creates chaos in the peaceful village.

Rang De Basanti – Rang De Basanti





The title track of the 2006 movie Rang De Basanti is a perfect song to dance your way to the Republic Day celebration. The music is composed by AR Rahman and features Daler Mehandi and KS Chitra’s voice. The patriotic drama directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra features Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Kunal Kapoor and Sharman Joshi. The drama showcases their preparation for the roles of Indian freedom fighters for a documentary film and how strong the impact it has on their life.

Aisa Des Hai Mera – Veer-Zaara





Set in the picturesque location of Punjab, the movie is a saga of love and separation bridging the gap between India and Pakistan. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Kirron Kher, Rani Mukherjee, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Divya Dutta. The song showcases the lead actors describing love towards their respective countries. The lyrics make us to realize though the country is different in terms of culture but are similar in many ways. The song is sung by legendary singers Udit Narayan, Gurdas Maan and Lata Mangeskar.

Maa Tujhe Salaam





The title song of 1997 studio album ‘Vande Mataram’ is composed by music legend AR Rahman. The song captures the patriotic spirit in a perfect way. Though it has been two decades since the song’s composition, it remains the most favorite patriotic tracks. The beautiful voice of AR Rahman leaves a profoundly positive impact on the heart of every Indian, every time you listen to it.

Aye Mere Watan ke Logon





The song has been written by Kavi Pradeep as a tribute to Indian soldiers who died in the Sino-Indian war. Composed by C Ramchandra and sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the song was first performed by Lata Didi on January 27, 1963 at the National Stadium, New Delhi to celebrate Republic Day, which was just two months after the war. The event was attended by the then President Jawaharlal Nehru and President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Over the years, the Hindi patriotic song has rendered its position alongside Jana Gana Mana,Vande Mataram and Sare Jahan se Accha.

Kuch Kariye – Chak De! India





Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Salim-Sulaiman and Marianne D’Cruz, the song evokes patriotism like no other. The track ‘Kuch Kariye’ from Chak De! India (2007) features Shah Rukh Khan as a hockey coach who wants his team to make India proud by winning the championship.

Suno Gaur se Duniya Walo – Dus

Though the movie ‘Dus’ starring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt never saw the daylight, but the energetic song became a hit. The full of life song is wonderfully sung by Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan, Dominique Cerejo and Mahalakshmi Iyer. The film never got completed as the director died during the film shoot. The film was supposed to be popular actor Rahul Dev’s Bollywood debut. Beside Salman and Sanjay, the film starred Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Vinod Khanna and Rahul Dev.

Jai Ho – Slumdog Millionaire

Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire took India to the global map. The sog features vocals from Sukhwinder Singh, Vijay Prakash and Mahalaxmi Iyer. The song won several awards including Grammy and Academy Award. T-Series who holds the copyright for the song in India, was paid nearly $2,00,000 from Indian National Congress party for using the song during the India General Elections in 2009.

Hope you people enjoyed our Republic Day playlist. Jai Hind!