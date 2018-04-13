10 Bollywood movies based on college life which will take you make you nostalgic

It is said that the best phase of life is during college and school, where there was no burden of life on those small shoulders and only thing used to come in mind playing and having fun with friends. Even Bollywood has taken the idea and made films on college life, so you can take a break from life and watch these movies with you friends and ease your tension. So on this note we bring to you 10 movies which Bollywood has made on college life and which will take back you in your golden days.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai





This movie depicts college life and has earned a status of classic film. The film shows life of three students, one boy and two girls. It is a love triangle, the first half covers friends on a college campus, while the second tells the story of a widower’s young daughter who tries to reunite her dad with his old friend.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Stars Amir Khan it also stars Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The main focus of the movie was on sports but it also has blend of romance, friendship and family. It also has evergreen songs like Pehla Nasha and Yahan ke hum Sikander.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na

Imran Khan’s debut movie which made him star in single night. The movie is all about college, and highlights deeply the major issue of love in college. How best friends fall in love with each other without realising it.

Fukrey

The comedy film revolves around four people who want to join popular college but don’t have good scores and money for admission. The movie also focus on students day to day life like no pocket money and pressure from family.

Main Hoon Na

The movie was made by Farah Khan and she tried to show a love story between teacher and a student. A major of army joins college to protect his country but later he falls in love with his teacher. It also has a college stud who has a carefree attitude and a girl who loves him but he is not aware of it.

2 States

The movie highlights the issue of college student who are in love and want to get marry after the studies but only one barrier in their path is the cast. The girl is from South Indian family and a boy is from Punjabi family. How they overcome the situation will melt your heart.

Student Of The Year

The movie by Karan Johar has given three top actors now in Bollywood , Varun Dhawan, Ali Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The movie is all about college life and it even have love triangle between Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The girl is rich and she falls in love with poor guy. Apart from love it also covers friendship.

Wake Up Sid

The movie highlights issues of a common student how he feels confusion in life and fails exam. Being clueless in life after college, having strained relationship with your parents, or finally finding your true calling in life.

Dil Chahta Hai

The movie is all about three college students and about their separation when they come back from Goa and move ahead in life to pursue their career. It also shows love between a younger boy and elder woman.

3 Idiots

Aamir Khan set a benchmark with this movie. And gave students a mantra “Success ke piche mat bhago. Kabil bano kabil. Kamyabi toh sali jhak maar ke peeche ayegi”. The movie shows glued friendship between three students. The movie teaches us that listen to your heart and pursue the career what you like.