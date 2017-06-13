10 actresses who died at a very young age

We have seen b-town actresses living very glamorous life, but behind this glamour,they experience the worst time of their life. Thus, some of them survive from it and some of are not and leave this world at very young age.

Today, small-time actress Kritika Choudhary (23) was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in suburban Andheri. But she is not the only one who’s death is a mystery as well as early. This glamorous industry have been witnessing these cases since ages Here are the following–

Pratyusha Banerjee

Actor Pratyusha Banerjee who rose to fame with popular TV serial Balika Vadhu hung herself from the ceiling of her suburban residence. She was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and was one of the participants of Bigg Boss 7 on Colors. She worked in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (TV series) in 2014 and was last seen in Hum Hain Na as the main female lead.

Nafisa Joseph

Nafisa Joseph was a popular VJ on MTV, an actress and a model. In July 2004, Joseph hanged herself with a pink dupatta from a ceiling fan in her living room in her Versova flat. She had been depressed after her fiancé Gautam Khanduja had broken off their engagement. He had told Joesph that he had been divorced for two years but he was still married to his wife. Apparently, Khanduja had blackmailed Joseph to not create any problems for him. The trial against Khanduja was stayed when he pointed out that Sameer Malhotra and Samir Soni had also broken engagements with her.

Kuljeet Randhawa

Kuljeet Randhawa had been a close friend of Nafisa Joseph, who was also her co-star in the serial C.A.T.S and had taken her death very hard. However, reportedly she had been doing well in February 2016. Randhawa had just finished the shooting of her film ‘By Chance’ and was playing a lead role in a show ‘Special Squad’. Yet, she was found dead from ceiling fan in the living room of her posh flat by her domestic helper. She had left behind a suicide note addressed to co-actor Bhanu Uday in which she said no one was responsible for her death.

Jiah Khan

The death of Jiah Khan sparked a controversy with the actor’s mother accusing Sooraj Pancholi of abetting the suicide. She was found dead in her apartment in 2013. Jiah had a lucky break in the film industry when she started out acting opposite established Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. However, her career had not picked up greatly after that. Her death created a quite stir in Bollywood and noted stars like Aamir Khan, Siddharth Mallya, Prem Chopra, etc. attended her funeral. Few days later, her sister found a suicide note which mentioned a recent abortion and blamed Pancholi who had been in a live-in-relationship with her.

Silk Smitha

Named Vijayalakshmi, Silk Smitha had been an orphan in Andhra Pradesh who had been adopted by a woman. Those who knew her, state that her adoptive mother forced Smitha to accept all sorts of roles including soft porn ones. In September 1996, Smitha was found dead in her apartment in Chennai. The suicide was blamed on her failure to become a movie producer.

Divya Bharti

Bollywood actress Divya Bharti’s death remains a mystery. She allegedly jumped to death from her home in a five-storey apartment building, on April 5, 1993. The cause of Divya Bharti’s death died with her. Some say that she was under the influence of alcohol when she fell down the balcony of her apartment and some say she committed suicide.

Aarti Agarwal

Aarti Agarwal who is known for her role Snehalata in Chiranjeevi starrer Indra – The Tiger, died at the age of 31 due to cardiac arrest in the hospital in the US after a failed liposuction surgery. Her Manager told to IANS that, “Aarthi was battling obesity and pulmonary illness. She was undergoing treatment and due to some complications, she suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away.”

Smita Patil

One of the finest actresses of Bollywood Smita Patil died at the age of 31. Despite having a successful career in Bollywood, her personal life has always been talk of the time at that point of time. The actress got married to already married Raj Babbar, for which she had been criticized by many people. The couple had a kid Prateik Babbar. But after, two weeks of Prateik, she died due to childbirth complications.

Taruni Sachdev

Taruni Sachdev, who was popularly known as Rasna girl, died at the age of 14 in a plane crash in Nepal in 2012. The actress had shared a screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in a popular film Paa.

Sonika Chauhan

Popular model and actress Sonika Chauhan was killed in a car accident in April 2017. Her death become controversial because, her car companion actor Vikram Chatterjee survived from the accident, as he was accused for driving car at high speed in a drunken state.