Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC) hosts TEDx Conference

Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC), an Indo-French engineering college, hosted TEDx Conference at the campus in Hyderabad. This TEDx Conference featured 10 talks from prominent people on the theme “Why not?’’.

The TEDx Program is designed to help communities, organizations and individuals to spark conversation and connection through local TED-like experiences. The speakers for the event included Hariharan Krishnan, Film Maker, Kaartikeya Bajpayi, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, The Bombay Review, Manish Advani, Marketing Head at Mahindra SSG, Dr. Gurava Reddy, Orthopedic Surgeon, Managing Director, Sunshine Hospital, Shaivya Singh Rathore, Shantanu Anand and Nandini Varma, Spoken Word Poets,Co-founder of Airplane Word Poetry Movement and.

“Mahindra Ecole Centrale believes in the concept of the “New Engineer” – an Engineer, who has not just core Engineering skills but is also an effective communicator, has management acumen to lead cross-functional teams and has the necessary ingredients to be innovative. We focus on holistic development of the engineering students and are always on the lookout for broadening their horizons”, says Dr. Vegitha Reddy, Dean – Student Affairs, Mahindra Ecole Centrale.

“Hosting the TEDx Conference on campus has exposed the students to the TED concept of ‘ideas worth spreading’ and will hopefully make them understand the thinking and philosophies of various leaders and specialists from different walks of life and learn from their experiences”, Dr. Reddy adds.