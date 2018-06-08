How Navneet Plans To Transform The Way Education is Delivered in India

How did you come up with the idea of TOPScorer?

Navneet has always been a market leader in terms of educational products and with everything going digital, education sector must be digitalized to meet the expectations of modern learners and to reach out the areas where students hardly have access to quality education and lack of coaching classes. We thought of developing a portal which is accessible to all. TOPScorer is an online learning portal developed by eSense (An eLearning wing of Navneet Education Limited) which provides Audio Visual learning experience to students.

What is the vision behind eSense/TOPScorer.com?

Through this digital step, eSense intends to spread and promote digital education in India. Our vision is to transform the way education is delivered in India into digital format in order to make Indian students future ready.

How does TOPScorer stand out from the clutter in Digital Education?

TOPScorer provides audio visual learning that is prepared by subject matter experts and from the house of Navneet which means quality of content is not at all compromised. Along with Audio visual content that aims at concept clarity, TOPScorer provides practice tests and analytics that makes students exam ready. Uniquely, TOPScorer is the only platform which provides line to line animation from the text books and thus resulting in better marks for the student

According to you, where is the market today in terms of both size and requirements?

The digital learning market is still in its nascent stage. Total market size will not be over 100 cr. For Maharashtra, with less than 10% penetration. This means this is huge potential in digital learning market.

What is your current position in terms of activity and users?

Currently more than 3500 schools, 10 lakh students are using TOPScorer which has over 50,000 minutes of audio visual content. More than 10,000 teachers trained.

What do you think would be the role of AI in learning?

Ans:- Artificial intelligence plays a very crucial role in interactive learning. TOPScorer provides Artificial intelligence based Assessment. It helps understand the level of concept clarity of the student. It can also provide report about strong and weak concepts based on the assessment.

Does digital learning provide personal touch?

Digital learning is an interactive way of learning. Audio Visual learning have always resulted in growing curiosity to learn which leads to increase in interaction between teachers and students. So, teachers can clear concepts of students at personal level.

Can digital learning completely replace traditional education methods in the future?

Digital learning is where we take content from books and present it in a digital medium. From the beginning of education, till the end of learning, content is king. Medium of delivery of education will always keep evolving as technology keeps changing

Tell us about your growth and your overall targets for the next 3-4 years?

Currently we are in a position where we have a unique product offering and the market is just opening up. We forecast at least a 30% YoY growth for content sales, may it be online via TOPScorer or Offline via TOPClass. Our aim is to have 5L students studying on TOPScorer daily by 2020 and TOPClass present in over 10,000 schools