Going Beyond the Syllabus, says Dr. Kamal Gupta

Dr. Kamal Gupta, Chairman, Governing Council, Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management, dwells on the current needs of management education

Management education in a highly dynamic environment requires a high degree of flexibility in the management course offered to the students. The latest developments in knowledge and skill are to be constantly observed with keen interest and the same should be imparted to the students as well as to the teaching faculty. In order to achieve progress in this direction, it is absolutely imperative to go beyond the syllabus prescribed by the University.

Furthermore, to ensure the academic status and build the rigor and relevance in the course, it is inevitable to strike a golden mean between the syllabus and additional skill and knowledge. This means that apart from dwelling on the syllabus, students and teachers will have to be exposed to several other new emerging areas in the business. The list of activities that go beyond the formal syllabus are very lengthy and very difficult to comprehend.

However, an illustrative list of such activities include knowledge based activities; organizing seminars on latest developments in domestic and global economies, development in areas such as neurology based business models in finance, marketing and human resource management will have to be discussed as part of the non curricular activity. Similarly,adoption of new technology, its implication for the trade and business should be discussed threadbare.

Also, thelatest development in policy environment has a decisive impact on business, trade and commerceand should be debated. The inflow of foreign capital, its implications on different areas of management, particularly MNCs and their operation, with reference to human resource management, development of digital infrastructure, its implication on trade and finance, emerging trends in banking and finance, skill centered programmes such as digital marketing, adoption of social media for marketing products, business simulation, use of statistical tools and programmes in the research and relevance of research and development in the effective management. In this regard mention may be made of SPSS package, Advanced Excel, Financial Modelling, Knowledge Mould, which could help in establishing a strong link between industry and management institutes. This would include promoting industry related research, emphasis on inculcating entrepreneurship, organizing FDPs and MDPs, study on six sigma, organizing expert’s talks on various emerging issues like ethics in business, corporate social responsibility etc

research and publication. The above cited list of activities is not certainly exhaustive but merely illustrative.

Also, the activities mentioned above including others arising out of emerging environment will go beyond the curriculum and will help to achieve the ultimate goal of education which is to mould the learners’ to live their life in harmony. As Rabindranath Tagore said, “The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence.”

It is appropriate to quote what Aristotle said, “Excellence is always the result of high intention, sincere efforts and intelligent execution. It represents wise choice from among many alternatives.” Therefore, it is not exaggeration to say that ultimate goal of education is to equip the learners with sufficient knowledge and attitude to make the right and wise choice that will determine their destiny.