Counsel queries

BMM specialisations

I am in SYBMM, and for my third year, I have to make a choice of either studying journalism or advertising. The problem is that I don’t yet know which field I want to take up in future or whether I even want to be in mass media after I graduate. I am feeling too pressurised to think of a future career and make a choice now. What should I do?

– Megha Dora

Dear Megha,

You don’t have to feel overly pressurised in making this choice. There are multiple reasons to understand that either specialisation will lead you to a career of your choice in future. Just because you choose journalism or advertising in TYBMM, it does not mean that it is mandatory for you to make a career in that field only.

Consider BMM as an undergraduate degree which will equip you with the skills to study anything else in future as well as provide you the opportunities to apply for many postgraduate programmes. This is because the education eligibility for most of these programmes is completion of graduation. That’s all. The admission to these programmes does not depend on the specialisation you take up at the TY level.

I understand that you are feeling overwhelmed, like many students in your place feel every year. My suggestion is that you ask some of your seniors who are currently in TYBMM about each specialisation. Ask them about the subjects, the learning that you will acquire, the knowledge that you will build, the projects, the effort that you will have to put in, the possibility of scoring high marks, everything! Also, talk to your BMM coordinator as well as any other faculty member you can rely on to get their understanding on the topic.

After you collect all these views and information, you can apply it with your own skills, abilities and interests of what you want from TY, and then make an informed choice. If need be, also talk to your own friends in SY with respect to what they think about the choices and how have they arrived upon their decision. It will help your thought process in selection as well. Do not forget to keep your parents in the loop every step of the way!

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Pharmacy to marketing

I am in my final year of my BPharm degree, and after finishing my last internship where I worked very closely within the field, I realise that I need to supplement my education to improve my job prospects in a huge way. In that effect I have done some research and think that marketing might prove a good field for me, so in future I can expand my options to pharmaceutical marketing. The only thing I feel is that after spending four years on pharmacy, I will have to utilise another two for an MBA, and then start working. Also, will I be a suitable candidate for admission to MBA? I fear I might not be able to stand ground with those who are applying after engineering.

– Santosh Bhole

Dear Santosh,

MBA is a study programme that welcomes students from all diversities. In fact, many institutes feel that the more versatile the experience of the student, the better learning he can derive from an MBA programme. So you should stop worrying about the idea that you may not be a suitable candidate for MBA admissions just because you are a pharmacy student. Every year, many pharmacy students take up MBA in various disciplines and end up getting placed very well after they graduate. With every degree, a student learns several aspects and pharmacy is no different. In fact, your experience with your internships and that you have arrived at a decision after looking into all the facts is one that will be highly appreciated in the industry, as well as the MBA application.

As far as the admission process is concerned, you should focus on the entrance exam, the personal interview and the group discussion. As long as you do well in these three, you do not need to worry. You should stop stressing out on the fact that engineers are applying, since students from all disciplines will be applying to MBA programmes, not exclusively engineers. You focus on preparing for the entrance tests, and take the process one step at a time.

In the mean time, you should also start looking at the institutes you would prefer to study at, and short list a few so that you can focus exclusively on the entry requirements at these institutes.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Dilemma for taking up a job

I am a BMS student and I feel that I want to take up something in retail after I graduate. Will it be a good idea to take a up a job immediately after my bachelor’s or should I finish my higher studies (postgraduation) in one go and then look at placements? Can you also suggest a few institutes which offer courses in retail management?

– Manan Shastry

Dear Manan,

It is great that you have already decided which field you want to take up for your career. As far as the choice of taking up a job after BMS or later, that is a dilemma many students face. In fact, earlier many were of the opinion that it is better to finish studying everything in one shot so that you can concentrate on work later. However, now, the industry is more open to students who gather a few years of experience in a field of their choice and then later opt for the best higher education programme for them. In that sense, you will be better off looking for a job after your BMS and then opting for a higher degree. A few institutes which offer programmes in retail management are listed below. Do look up the individual websites for the description of the programme as well as the entry requirements.

A few courses offered in Mumbai include:

• K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research – Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Retail Management)

• Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth’s Department of Business Management – Master of Business Administration (Retail Management)

• ITM Business School – Post Graduate Programme (Retail)

• Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research – PGDM Retail Management

• Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies – Post Graduate Program in Retail Management

• Jankidevi Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, SNDT University – Master of Business Administration (Retail Management)

• K. C. College of Management Studies – Diploma in Retail Management

• Centre for Management – Professional Diploma in Retail Management

• Bharti Vidyapeeth Institute of Management and Information Technology, Navi Mumbai – Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (Retail)

• National Institute of Retail Management – Diploma in Business Administration (Retail Management), Masters in Retail Management, Advance Diploma in Retail Management

• Institute of Business Studies & Research – Master of Business Administration (Retail)

• Alkesh Dinesh Mody Institute for Financial and Management Studies, Mumbai Univeristy – Bachelor of Management Studies (Retail Management)