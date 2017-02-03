“The focus of the Government on the youth of the country is commendable”, says Prof. Vijaysekhar Chellaboina

Prof. Vijaysekhar Chellaboina, Deputy Dean – Academics, Mahindra Ecole Centrale, Hyderabad speaks commented union budget 2017

“The focus of the Government on the youth of the country is commendable, and this is palpable with their continued focus on the education sector and the desperate need for reforms here. The only way to measure the quality of education is by measuring expected outcomes and hence the focus on learning outcomes is commendable. Setting up the innovation fund for secondary education segment is also a welcome step. The fact that Skill India Mission continues to be centrestage in the scheme of things of the FM also underlines the importance on Skilling India for the future.

Autonomy of educational institutes are essential for innovation in learning as well as research and hence the proposed reforms in UGC with a focus on accreditation and rankings are revolutionary steps that have the capability of transforming the higher education arena in the country, making it more globally competitive. All in all, a very positive budget for the Education sector”