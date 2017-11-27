Winter session, at last

At last, the Government has called the winter session of Parliament. A brief session from December 15 to January 5 was announced by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar last Friday. This should obviate the need for the Congress leaders to petition the President Ramnath Kovind to direct the Government to summon Parliament. Now that the session has been called, we will await Rahul Gandhi and other great parliamentarians to unspool their debating talents in the House.

Had the Congress leaders bothered to google the schedules of the previous winter sessions, they would have learnt that they too had likewise delayed the summoning of Parliament to the third or fourth week of December at least on two occasions. In the present case, clearly the Government was keen not to have the Parliament in session till after the end of the polling in Gujarat which ends on December 14. The winter session is set to begin the next day.

This in a way makes sense. Though they create bedlam anyway, but in the midst of an election the incentive to behave recklessly while the proceedings are being telecast live is all the greater. Now, when the House meets at the end of the polling, there will be lesser need for acrimony, for grandstanding, etc. Let us hope our netas are capable of behaving themselves as grown-ups and not as trouble-makers when the Parliament meets in the winter session on December 15. We have our doubts, though.