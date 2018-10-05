Token relief for consumers

On Thursday, the central government finally stepped in to provide much-needed respite to the consumers of petrol and diesel by slightly cutting the excise duty. Given that petrol and diesel are ruling at all-time highs, a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre may not seem much, but, as they say, something is better than nothing. Of the Rs 2.50 cut, the Centre will forgo Rs 1.50 per liter while the oil marketing companies will bear the loss of Re one per litre. Remarkably, this does not preclude the State governments from reducing the pump prices further by taking a cut in the levies imposed by them. Several States like Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan had already cut petrol price by Rs two per litre. On Thursday, taking a cue from the Centre several BJP-ruled States cut the retail prices. While in Maharashtra the reduction was Rs 2.50 per litre in some other BJP-ruled States it was as much as Rs five a litre. In Maharashtra, after the cuts, petrol cost Rs 91.20 per litre while in Delhi it was 83.85 a litre.

The value added tax by the States varies on the final price of petroleum products, yielding higher returns on higher prices. Notably, the Centre and the States did not reduce the retail prices when there was a sharp fall in the global crude prices. Both repeatedly raised taxes in order to keep the retail prices high while they mopped up higher revenues to fund development. Between November 2014 and January 2016, the Centre hiked the excise duty nine times. But now that the crude prices are swinging back to the historic highs, the Centre faces a dilemma. A sharp hit in the excise duties will play havoc with fiscal deficit, causing foreign and domestic investors to panic. On the other hand, an inordinately high pump price of petrol and diesel could hurt in an election year. The somewhat niggardly reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre in the excise duty is an attempt to appease the common man while defending overall deficit. Indeed, a higher fisc can hurt the common man harder by pressuring the general price line which has held up at about four percent. Higher fuel prices exercise a cost-push effect on the price-line due to higher transport costs. Also, rising global oil prices pressure the current account deficit, a vital concern with foreign and domestic institutional investors. In other words, reducing pump prices of petrol and diesel in the face of a relentless increase in the global prices of crude oil has widespread repercussions for the overall economy.

Despite strong macroeconomic indicators, the rupee is under pressure due to a higher import bill for oil and the US Fed shutting down the tap of easy liquidity and raising rates. With the US economy growing at a fast clip, the Fed has been engaged in quantitative tightening, downloading its huge bond portfolio to increase liquidity and thus attracting foreign investors to pull their money from the emerging economies to exploit higher interest rates in the US. More or less similar steps are taken by the European Central Bank. Small wonder, then, the Indian share markets were under pressure, increasingly shedding the gains of recent years. Last month, foreign institutional investors pulled out Rs 21,000 crores from the markets. The trend might pick up further if there is no respite in the global oil market. In order to bolster the rupee not only has the RBI spent some $30 billion but a few days ago it allowed the oil marketing companies to borrow in foreign currency to fund its crude oil purchases. These steps might not be adequate given the adverse circumstances, though the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI which is set to meet on Friday could take a call on the prime lending rate. A 0.25 basis point increase seems most likely, if for nothing else than to keep the differential between the RBI and Fed rates. Costlier credit just when the economy is trying to turn the corner after the disruptive interventions of GST and notebandi can have its own fall-out, but, taking a holistic view, that seems the sensible option to bolster the currency in an election year. The economy stands at a crossroads, thanks to pressing external and internal factors, essentially external.