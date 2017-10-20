Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#Diwali2017
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Analysis / Tillerson blasts China, leans towards India

Tillerson blasts China, leans towards India

— By Editorial | Oct 20, 2017 08:49 am
FOLLOW US:

The US policy on China is gradually becoming clearer with the strategic inputs that the administration receives and digests. The Trump administration on Wednesday bluntly proposed that Washington and New Delhi work together in the Indo-Pacific region to counter the disruptive force that China has become. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, soon to visit the sub-continent, reflected a new level of plain-speaking as he sought to woo Delhi to counter Beijing’s growing assertiveness in the region and beyond.

He said China, while rising alongside India, “has done so less responsibly, at times undermining the international, rules-based order, even as countries like India operate within a framework that protects other nations’ sovereignty.” In a candid address to Washington think-tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Tillerson added: “In this period of uncertainty and angst, India needs a reliable partner on the world stage. I want to make clear: with our shared values and vision for global stability, peace and prosperity, the United States is that partner.” This should be a morale booster for New Delhi at a time when China is threatening to breathe down India’s neck by building a road connecting China with Pakistan passing through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir which India regards as its own territory.

Tillerson went on in the same vein: “China’s provocative actions in the South China Sea directly challenge the international law and norms that the United States and India both stand for.” The US Secretary of State’s remarks came hours after President Trump publicly and symbolically threw his support behind India by hosting a Diwali event at the White House. “The world’s centre of gravity is shifting to the heart of the Indo-Pacific.


The United States and India ¬ with our shared goals of peace, security, freedom of navigation, and a free and open architecture ¬ must serve as the eastern and western beacons of the Indo-Pacific,” said Tillerson. The Secretary of State also issued a blunt warning to China’s client state Pakistan, saying “states that use terror as an instrument of policy will only see their international reputation and standing diminish . “It is the obligation, not choice, of every civilised nation to combat the scourge of terrorism” and the United States and India are leading that regional effort together, Tillerson said with candour.

 

Tagged with:
  • asok

    China is playing a double game by instigating NORTH KOREA against USA, South Korea, Japan etc and Pakistan against India, Afghanistan, Iran etc by threatening of nuclear attack by providing technical know-how and equipment for the present crisis. PAKISTAN is also backed by CHINA for a proxy war against INDIA with the connivance of different terrorist groups. There is also regular firing by PAK on LOC at the insistence of China creating uncertainty and heavy casualty to Indian soldiers and residents. Thus China is creating serious trouble all along INDO-CHINA border. All terrorist’s activity is taking place in connivance of CHINA AND PAKISTAN. Both COUNTRIES HAVE LAUNCHED PROXY WAR AGAINST INDIA TO DESTROY INDIAN ECONOMY AND MILITARY. Pakistan has no capability to fight with India alone unless PAK is backed by the dragon. China is an aggressor country which has illegally occupied a large chunk of territories belong to its neighboring countries as well as INDIA whose ambition is to go to on increasing its land area since its illegal activity is not challenged by any of neighboring countries. This has now increased China’s land areas by 50%. This must be checked and recovered by all countries by different means whose territory is occupied by China. Otherwise, it may occupy other neighboring countries like TIBET. First of all, all Chinese goods must be boycotted by all countries to teach a lesson to an aggressive dragon. Pakistan has also given nuclear technology to North Korea who is now challenging to the USA for nuclear bombing for which continuous testing of missiles is going on. So China has become a monster and is trying to threaten India as well as other countries of the world by raising territorial disputes on borders. But this fact is overlooked by the dragon that India is one of Superpower capable of destroying the whole of CHINA now. In the meantime, India must take necessary steps to minimize the flow of Chinese products in this country by manufacturing high value and voluminous products under MAKE IN INDIA program. The supply of sub-standard Chinese goods must be banned completely. INDIAN PEOPLE MUST BOYCOTT USE OF CHINESE GOODS TO MINIMIZE FLOW OF PRODUCTS IN THIS COUNTRY. THE ECONOMIC WAR AGAINST CHINA IS MOST VITAL TO DEFEAT EVIL DESIGN OF MONSTER WHICH IS DELIBERATELY OVERLOOKED BY CHINA WHICH WILL BE DISASTROUS FOR DRAGON. The US, AS WELL AS ALL OTHER COUNTRIES, SHOULD ALSO FOLLOW THIS PRINCIPLE TO TAME AGGRESSIVE POSTURES OF CHINA AND STERN MILITARY AND ECONOMIC ACTION IS ALSO MUST TO TEACH LESSON TO CHINA.

EDITOR’S PICK