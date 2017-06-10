Time for Hindu brigade to ponder

The sacred cow has always been up for grabs by politicians. Mahatma Gandhi stated in a speech in Muzaffarpur in 1917 that the British slaughtered 30,000 cows every day and that the killing of gomata would be forbidden as soon as India became free. A decade later, in December 1927, he stated in another speech, “As for me, not even to win Swaraj will I renounce my principle of cow protection.” Other leaders of the independence movement similarly invoked bovine sanctity to mobilise public support. But lacking the Mahatma’s wisdom, they carried their evangelism into the post-independence years.

Narendra Modi is following in their footsteps. His Bharatiya Janata Party is also twisting and distorting innocuous existing legislation to push through controversial rules and regulations that might achieve the goal of Hindutva by the back door. Chief Minister Adityanath’s decision to book people caught for cow slaughter and transport of milch animals for slaughter under the stringent National Security Act and Gangsters Act is one such sleight of hand. It is unlikely to help animal welfare. Nor will it promote Uttar Pradesh’s economy. Instead, it will inevitably encourage hooliganism at the expense of members of the minority community and weaker castes, encourage civil strife and promote social polarisation.

This is already evident in Haryana where the Cow Protection and Conservation Act is exploited to terrorise villagers. Because the law stipulates 10 years’ imprisonment for killing a cow and five for trading in beef, the innocent word gosht has acquired a dreaded resonance, especially among Muslims who are especially vulnerable to gau raksha samiti tyranny. The Haryana police officer in charge of checking cow slaughter and smuggling now parrots one of the many justifications for demonetisation to claim that the money earned from smuggling and killing cattle funds terrorist violence. This linking of so-called cow protection with national security is obviously an important feature of the psychological armour of the Hind-Hindu-Hindustan cult that grips parts of what is called the cow belt.

But is it wise? The meat industry is worth around one lakh crore of rupees today. The US reckoned in 2013 that India had outstripped other countries to become the world’s biggest beef exporter. Meat exports earned India Rs 26,303 crore in 2016-17. Leather exports earned even more – about

Rs 45,000 crores. Yet, thanks to the destructive zeal of cow vigilantes, exports have fallen by 10 per cent, affecting the 25 lakh people who are involved with the leather industry. Ironically, Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh leads the market for exports. The Chinese (bilateral trade shows a $23 billion deficit against India) are the biggest importers of Indian beef but West Asians also want more boneless, frozen halal beef from here.

But although Indians revere the cow and some Indians want it to be elevated as the national animal, India does not have a policy regarding the animal. Article 48 of the Directive Principles of the Constitution says the state shall “endeavour to organise agriculture and animal husbandry on modern and scientific lines and shall, in particular, take steps for preserving and improving the breeds, and prohibiting the slaughter, of cows and calves and other milch and draught cattle.” The Directive Principles not being justiciable, Article 48 has not been realised despite mounting pressure from the saffron lobby. But the point to note is that this is practical advice to improve agriculture and animal husbandry. It is not concerned with the go-mata cult.

The founding fathers of the Indian republic bequeathed to us a rational secular Constitution which today’s Union government and the BJP-ruled States are trying to turn into a religious mandate. The Centre’s exploitation on 26 May 2017 of the harmless Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960 to issue a notification, in the name of the Ministry of Environment at that, forbidding the sale of bulls, bullocks, cows, buffalos, steers, heifers, calves and camels for slaughter is one example of in effect banning the consumption of beef through the back door. Haryana similarly abuses the Cow Protection and Conservation Act to encourage hooligans organised into gau raksha samiti to terrorise the extremely poor Meo Muslim community of Mewat district and sharpen the communal divide with an eye to the next elections. Now, Adityanath’s government in UP is similarly misusing laws that are meant to strengthen national security and suppress gangsters. In practice, this can only mean further persecution of Muslims and Dalits.

The 15th item on the States list of the Constitution concerns the preservation, protection and improvement of stock and prevention of animal diseases, veterinary training and practice. Most of the 24 States that have exerted their right to legislate on these subjects have banned cow slaughter. Bengal and Kerala are the only two mainstream, so to speak, States not to have done so. The other States which also still permit non-milch cows and old draught animals to be killed are Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim. The de facto ban on beef prompted the exit from the BJP on June 1 of Bernard Marak, the party’s West Garo Hills district president, in Meghalaya. He was followed by another Garo leader, Bachu Marak, who says “Nakam bitchi (beef) is our traditional food.” Only the other day, some BJP members announced a beef party to celebrate three years of the Modi government, apparently “to clear doubts of the local people that BJP was trying to impose a ban on consumption of beef”. Conrad Sangma of Meghalaya’s National People’s Party, a BJP ally, sent a protest note to the Prime Minister on the ban.

These politicians are not of national consequence. But they offer a clue to thinking in the north-east. Not only is the region ethnically and culturally very different, it is not emotionally integrated either. Several States resisted absorption in the Indian Union and Mr Bernard Marak was formerly chairman of the breakaway faction of the rebel outfit A’chik National Volunteers Council. The 9.15 kilometres Bhupen Hazarika Setu, India’s longest, may have brought the north-east physically nearer the rest of India but not emotionally.

India is estimated to have 25 crore head of cattle. There are only 1,600 official slaughter houses but thousands of unofficial ones that are dirty and unhygienic. They deserve upgrading. Cattle demands better feed and healthcare. But, first, we must remember that, ultimately, Mahatma Gandhi opposed a ban on slaughter. It was his faith to serve the cow “but how can my religion also be the religion of the rest of the Indians?” he asked. It would mean coercion, which he abhorred. Moreover, “Mother cow is as useful dead as when she is alive. We can make use of every part of her body – her flesh, her bones, her intestines, her horns and her skin.” That is something for Hindu militants to remember.

The writer is the author of several books and a regular media columnist.