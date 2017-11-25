Riding a socio-political bandwagon

It’s not only because of Narendra Modi, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping that future historians may call this the Age of the Social Media. The Washington-based Freedom House think tank reckons that on-line disruption tactics played an important part in the election campaigns of at least 18 countries in the past 12 months. Britain’s prime minister, Theresa May, is on the warpath accusing Vladimir Putin of waging the Cold War in cyberspace.

Facebook, Twitter and other such innovations have created a new weapon to fight personal, political or international battles. It makes this an era of opportunity. Also, an era of peril. Studies show British companies have lost billions of dollars annually in productivity because of social media addiction. Since then many companies have blocked social networks on their office Internet. Unscrupulous Netizens can target innocent users for cyber bullying and harassment. School children, young girls, and women sometimes suffer tension and distress.

While these personal problems should be a matter of concern, public attention focuses on the political dimension. Social media doesn’t mean only cooing over your friend’s adorable baby. A rumbustious young Gujarati dissident being threatened with a honey trap or the murder of secular bloggers in Bangladesh warn of a more serious impact on society. The most damaging fall-out could be a revival of the Cold War nearly 30 years after gloating Western theorists assumed that the Soviet Union’s disintegration meant the end of history.

Every politician worth his salt wants to jump on the social media bandwagon because social websites have played an important role in elections in India, the US and Iran. They have helped to rally people for a cause, inspired mass movements, fomented political unrest, and honed a new weapon to sow discord and disharmony. The West fears Russia has stolen a march over it in the great global game of winning hearts and minds and found in social media a substitute for the Kim Philbys, Guy Burgesses and Donald Macleans (three well-known British spies for the Soviets), and for the trades union leaders, radical journalists and left-wing politicians who were supposed, knowingly or otherwise, to serve the enemy’s ends.

Shades of the Spanish Civil War, European Union counter-propaganda experts in Brussels point to the recent upheavals in Spain over Catalonia’s demand for secession as evidence of Russian meddling. Catalonia’s October 1 referendum, although constitutionally illegal according to the central government in Madrid, showed that many of the natives of this 32,108 sq km region of north-eastern Spain, bordering France and the Pyrenees and washed by the Mediterranean, are convinced they are not Spanish. They want independence.

No one cites the presence of Russian agents or Russian funding. No one accuses the deposed provincial president, Carles Puigdemont, now in self-exile, of being Moscow’s tool. Catalonian separatists have not been called terrorists. They are not believed to threaten Spain’s security. Neighbouring nations can’t be accused of having a mischievous finger in the pie. Nevertheless, it’s argued that an upsurge in pro-Catalonia propaganda on the social media means the Kremlin’s disinformation agents are at work. The alarmist headline “World powers prepare for war in Europe”, which appeared in both Russian and Spanish, is seen as typical of Russia’s clumsy handiwork.

The British are fretting and fuming over what they consider even more damning proof of Russian interference. This is a photograph that went viral on the Internet showing a hijab-draped Muslim woman chatting nonchalantly on her mobile as she strolled past the bodies of victims of the Westminster Bridge attack when a British convert to Islam mowed down several pedestrians and stabbed a policeman before the police shot him dead. The photograph gave a boost to Islamophobia. We have since read an anguished message in which the woman in the picture strongly condemns those “who draw conclusions based on hate and xenophobia.” Far from being indifferent to the carnage, she claims to have been “devastated” by it and was actually “assisting a lady along the way by helping her to get to Waterloo station”.

She herself says nothing about the source of the propaganda that others have no qualms about blaming on the Kremlin. Their case is that far from being the handiwork of a Texan tourist who happened to be in the vicinity at the time, it was the mischief of a Russian agent bent on fomenting civil strife in Britain and driving a wedge between London and its Arab friends. It’s seen as part of a relentless campaign that began before the Brexit vote to stir up social and political unrest, weaken Britain and generate friction in the EU.

Anglo-American sources claim more than 150,000 accounts based in Russia, which had previously confined their posts to subjects such as the Ukrainian conflict, switched attention to Brexit in the days leading up to the vote. These sources accuse Russian Twitter accounts of posting more than 45,000 messages about Brexit in 48 hours during the referendum. Russian activity is said to have spiked on voting day, and on the day the result was announced.

At the same time, Net savvy companies are using social media to advertise their products and build customer loyalty. Interactions and feedback from customers help businesses to understand the market, and fine-tune their products and strategies. Many firms organize contests and give prizes to enthuse consumers to visit their social website page more often. Social media presence is a cheap and effective alternative to television advertisements and other expensive forms of marketing.

Social networks also allow people to re-connect with old friends and acquaintances, make new friends, trade ideas and share content and pictures. Users can stay abreast of the latest global and local developments. Professionals use social media sites like LinkedIn for career enhancement. Students can collaborate with their peers to improve their academic proficiency and communication skills. Connecting with people in other countries is a sure way of improving knowledge of different cultures and societies.

A disadvantage in the West is that many introverts and socially reclusive users place too much emphasis on virtual interaction, and ignore the real world outside. It’s also been recorded that if a user is not careful, information posted on the Net can come back to haunt him or her. Revealing personal information make users vulnerable to identity theft or stalking. Many companies perform an Internet background check before hiring employees. It isn’t advisable to be too frank or flippant on social networks.

There are advantages and drawbacks. It is up to each user to use social sites to best advantage. To adapt an old saying, what is sauce for individuals is also sauce for governments, and no one need be surprised if political battles are now also fought with new weapons.

The writer is the author of several books and a regular media columnist.