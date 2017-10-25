Shutting out media sunlight

The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation of corruption charges against senior public servants, including ministers and the chief minister. Stating that “the main issue is that false and fictitious cases are being brought before the police or judiciary with the intention of maligning, bringing avoidable and unnecessary disrepute or settling scores with an unrelenting public officer”, the ordinance justified the need for a prior sanction.

The ordinance is sought to be passed into law in the current session of the Assembly. But it is unlikely that the Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, will have a smooth sailing in view of the all-round opposition. Prohibiting reporting and investigation without prior sanction against “a judge or a magistrate or a public servant for any act done by them while acting or purporting to act in the discharge of their official duties” would virtually gag the media and the Opposition. The ordinance prescribes imprisonment of up to two years and a fine for anyone reporting corruption charges against a public servant without securing prior sanction. For, prior sanction from the relevant governmental authority would be hard to come by.

The proposed law provides a period of six months for the grant of such a sanction before such wrong-doing can be aired in public. During this period a wrong-doer can not only cover his tracks but, worse, can always intimidate or win over the complainant. However well-intentioned the objective behind the ordinance might be, and there certainly exist some valid grounds for it, on balance the intended law will have the effect of curbing the freedom of the press and silence other critics of the party in power and thus try and keep a tight lid over its alleged acts of omission and commission. The argument that very often sections of the media and members of the Opposition indulge in character-assassination and thus demoralize the incumbent administration is not entirely untrue. But the remedy seems to be worse than the disease. In the larger interest of transparency and accountability, a government in power needs must learn to live with an imperfect, and often irresponsible, media and a reckless opposition.

The remedy against false charges eventually lies in seeking redress through various libel laws already in place. Shutting out the critics on the ground that officials and ministers might hesitate to work honestly without the protection of a prior sanction against false accusations will only embolden the corrupt among them to behave recklessly. Even in cases where there is a clear proof of wrong-doing, the media will feel constrained to report sincerely without a prior sanction. Since the sanctioning authority has a vested interest in keeping a lid on the public disclosure of its corrupt deeds, it is unlikely that such a sanction would be easily forthcoming. Besides, the intended law seeks to create two levels of civil servants; one, ministers and officers of the rank of joint secretary and above, and, two, all other government employees. This violates Article 14 of the Constitution which guarantees equality before the law to all citizens.

The Rajiv Gandhi Government in 1988 had brought the defamation bill. It too sought to put fetters on the media on reporting wrong-doing by the incumbent powers. In some respects, the provisions of that Bill were far more stringent. A concerted campaign by the media and the Opposition had forced Gandhi to abandon the defamation bill. Unfortunately, no lessons seem to have been learnt from the 1988 retreat by the then prime minister.

Quite clearly, all politicians while in power seem to be swayed by the same considerations and feel impelled to somehow shut out the media sunlight from their actions. However, a government which is free from the taint of wrong-doing, which seeks to serve the wider public cause without bending the law, may have little to fear from the prying eyes of the media or the Opposition. An adversarial relationship with the media may not be such a bad thing after all, especially if the government is sincere in serving the people. To seek to shut out the media at the pain of penal action, as the Rajasthan Government seeks to do, is to blunt an important tool of good governance. Unless the Raje Government abandons the ill-advised move, she should be prepared for a judicial rebuff. Wisdom lies in quietly allowing the proposed Bill to lapse.