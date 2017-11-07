Rescuing the University of Mumbai

It is the first time in the history of University of Mumbai that its principal academic and executive officer is dismissed for gross negligence and dereliction of duty. It is a blot on the varsity. The hundred-sixty-years old premier institution, once the pride of the nation, is facing a grim situation. The University has never been inflicted such a blow to its image and reputation.

The political appointment of top functionaries of the university has destroyed its administrative and academic autonomy. In the recent past, the appointment of Vice Chancellor has been based on either extraneous consideration or political ideology, resulting in serious compromise with bonafide credentials, competence and integrity of the person appointed. The university has been virtually operating as an extension of Mantralaya. The appointment of Sanjay Deshmukh associated with the RSS think-thank Rambhau Malaga Prabodhini situated on the outskirts of Mumbai, as the Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University in 2015, gave an ideological colour to the August office.

Soon after his appointment, the Maharashtra Universities Act, 1994 was scrapped by the state government, followed by dismantling of the university statutory bodies like the Senate, the Academic Council and the Management Council, pending enactment of Maharashtra Public Universities Act that came into operation from March 2017.The government’s decision to scrap all academic bodies, without putting in place a new policy, was a gross abuse of power. This gave the VC unbridled power to handpick his own men and nominate them to these bodies. It concentrated the decision-making power in the hands of the VC and his coterie. Even after the new Act came into force, the VC delayed the appointment of elected members to academic bodies, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Controller of Examinations and Evaluation, Director, Academic Planning and Development and the like.

The VC’s abrupt decision to introduce the On-Screen Marking system, without adequate preparation and training of the teachers and the staff, arbitrarily and unilaterally, affecting about 5 lakh students, spread over to some 500 examinations, covering nearly 20 lakh answer books, in one go, was ill-conceived, demonstrating poor judgement. As Balaji Kendre of University of Mumbai Academic Staff Association says- “when a Vice Chancellor belongs to a particular ideology and performs the agenda of a political party, it doesn’t bode well for the university.” The Vice Chancellor, in his reply to the Chancellor on July 3, said: “I have been personally monitoring the assessment process on daily basis, which is actually not part of my day-to-day-work.” This explains how irresponsible he was.

The extraordinary delay of four-five months in declaring the results has affected lakhs of students. Their careers were put at risk, thousands of students losing the opportunity to pursue higher education in India and abroad. The assessment was carried in hurry by unqualified teachers, without proper training in the onscreen assessment, resulting in arbitrary assessment and misplacing thousands of answer books. Consequently, the students were either marked ‘absent’ or ‘failed’ at the examinations, causing panic among students. The results declared have no credibility. As many as 52,641 students applied for re-evaluation, out of which the results of some 20000 students are declared, leaving nearly 32,000 students high and dry.

The university has not initiated any inquiry against the people responsible for the mess. There is total absence of accountability. Last year, the University has changed the examination pattern. It announced the system of common exam schedule for all the three-year integrated degree courses, the University setting the question papers. This centralisation has unnecessarily added to the over-burdening of the university with the exams, while encroaching on the autonomy of colleges that gave them flexibility and freedom of planning and conducting the first and the second year semester exams, as per their convenience. The university is reduced to a mere examination body, with its basic objective of promoting quality research pushed to the backburner.

The academic atmosphere in the university’s Kalina campus is not conducive for teaching and learning. The prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Library is in a dilapidated condition, with falling slabs unfit to use. A large number of teaching posts in the university departments are vacant. Out of some 280 approved posts of Assistant Professors, as many as 170 posts are lying vacant. There is mushrooming of self financing courses. The colleges having self-financing courses resort to hire and fire system of appointing teachers. Though the UGC norms make no distinction between the teachers in aided and unaided institutions as far as the service conditions and pay sales are concerned, the teachers in unaided colleges are not paid the UGC pay scales even if they have cleared the NET or SET. For instance, an Assistant Professor in aided institution draws more than Rs. 60,000 per month, whereas his counterpart in unaided section could be hired on a contract for a pittance ranging between Rs.8000 and Rs.20, 000. This discriminatory system is the consequence of the abdication of responsibility by the state.

No wonder the University’s credibility is all time low. As per the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings, the University of Mumbai has slipped to 36 spots from 145 last year to 181 this year. And the varsity standing in international rankings has taken a huge beating. Mumbai University has slid to the 801-1000 range from the 701-750 bracket. Its score in citations per paper dropped from 81.4 rankings to 53.4, indicating a drastic drop in quality of research work. The politicisation of varsity, coupled with corrupt and incompetent academic and administrative leadership, has seriously affected the university’s academic performance and standing.

The university system needs a total revamping. The situation demands an urgent rescue mission. It is important to appoint an eminent academician of impeccable personal integrity, having the qualities of head and heart, not associated with any particular political ideology, invariably from outside Maharashtra, as the next Vice Chancellor. An outsider would be able to function independently and act fearlessly to check the rot in the system.

The Professor of Political Science and a retired Principal, who published his autobiography-The Trial by Fire: Memoirs of a College Principal, is also Founder Secretary, Association of Indian College Principals.