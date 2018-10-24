Relieve CBI top two immediately

It is akin to the fence eating the crops. The Central Bureau of Investigation, India’s premier investigating agency, seems hell-bent on destroying itself, engaged in an ugly internecine feud between its number one and number two officer. The rival protagonists are so embittered that they have staked not only the public image, or rather whatever is still left of it, of the agency, but jeopardised its functioning as well.

Investigations in several cases with wide ramifications for the well-being of our criminal-justice system have per force been relegated to the back burner as the CBI Director, Alok Verma, and special director, Rakesh Asthana, slug it out in the open, filing cases and counter-cases of wrong-doing and bribe-taking against one another, and virtually driving a wedge within the top personnel of the organisation.

What had begun as a grudge match following strong opposition by Verma against the induction of Asthana in the agency on the ground that a complaint of corruption was pending against him from his time in his home cadre, Gujarat, had now blown into a full-fledged war. Despite the Director’s opposition, who wanted an officer of his own choice to be appointed to fill in the slot Asthana was being given, Asthana found himself ensconced in the agency, thanks to his ‘Gujarat connections’.

Verma never reconciled himself to work with Asthana who, on his part, was indiscreet enough to report to the PMO directly over the head of his superior. The upshot was a tension-filled atmosphere in the agency, with separate camps of officers owing loyalty to the number one and number two further aggravating the divide at the top. A long-pending investigation against a meat exporter, Moin Quereshi, whose proximity to a former CBI Director A P Singh, had besmirched the image of the agency, was now being handled by Asthana. Quereshi, it was claimed, used to act as a fixer between Singh and notorious white collar criminals under the CBI radar.

One of the key suspects in the case, Asthana claimed, had paid off Verma for a lenient treatment. In a letter to the Central Vigilance Commissioner, Asthana listed this and a couple of other charges against Verma, including the charge that the Director had instructed the CBI team dealing with the fodder scam to go easy on Laloo Yadav . In response, Verma issued a formal direction that in his absence Asthana would not represent the CBI since a corruption case was pending against him from his time in Gujarat.

The whole thing became further messy and roiled in personal revenge and score-settling. The two men went after each other with vengeance unmindful of the damage they were doing to the image of the agency. A few days ago, Verma went one better, registering an FIR against Asthana and a deputy superintendent of police working under him in the CBI on the basis of an alleged statement made by a suspect in the same Moin Quereshi case that he had paid bribes to Asthana to settle the case.

On Tuesday, fearing arrest, Asthana approached the Delhi High Court, seeking injunction against any precipitate action on the FIR under the anti-corruption act. He pleaded that the very accused who is supposed to have bribed him had recorded a statement with the CBI alleging that he had paid a huge amount to Verma through one of the intermediaries. The court granted Asthana relief till

further hearing.

However, the issue is unlikely to be pushed under the carpet, though, according to reports, the prime minister met Verma on Tuesday to acquaint himself first-hand with the situation. Meanwhile, it would be in the fitness of things, and serve the ends of justice well, if both Verma and Asthana were to be relieved of their charges in the CBI with immediate effect. The ugly conflict between them has disgraced the agency, though not long ago the apex court was obliged to call it ‘a caged parrot’. Verma’s predecessor, Ranjit Sinha, regularly met the high-profile criminals who were under CBI investigation in the 2G, coal and other scams of the UPA.

The Modi Government may not have been involved in any such scam, but the open fight between the top two bosses of the CBI is a huge scam by itself. Both these officers must be sent on long leave and the charge of the CBI handed over to a senior officer who deservedly enjoys reputation for honesty and efficiency. That is the least that the government can do to retrieve the image of the premier investigating agency.