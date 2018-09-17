Rehashing an old story

The exchange of invective between the ruling party and the Congress over the escape of the bank defaulter Vijay Mallya seems to be a rehash of the March 2016 exchanges when he had actually fled the country. This is unmindful of the fact that even at that time, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was accused of meeting the King of Good Times before he left the country, and, equally vehemently, the FM had denied the canard.

The second airing of the same script, it seems, was spurred by Mallya’s claim that he had offered to settle his dues when he met Jaitley, and the latter again repeating that he curtly told Mallya that he should make that offer to the lenders, not him. Both sides seem to be telling the truth. The blame lies with the Congress leaders who seek to lend an evil dimension to this passing exchange in Parliament’s central hall, and kicking up a needless row in the hope that some of the mud would stick. It wouldn’t. Try something better, Mr Rahul Gandhi. Media, too, failed in repeating an old story.