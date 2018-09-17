Markets seem to have faith in the steps the Government is set to implement to contain the current account deficit and to arrest the depreciation of the rupee. On Friday, both the Sensex and the rupee recovered ground, anticipating the outcome of a meeting the prime minister had convened later that evening to bolster the overall sentiment with some concrete decisions. The Sensex rose for the second day in a row on Friday, while the rupee which had slid to an all-time low of 72.69 against the dollar recovered to 71.85.

The meeting chaired by the PM took a number of decisions. With Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, RBI chief Urjit Patel and other senior officials from the Finance Ministry present, a consensus developed on the old-fashioned method of containing CAD by clamping down on non-essential imports and also to allow more companies to raise funds through external commercial borrowings. Easing investment by foreign portfolio investors in corporate bonds, exempting Masala bonds issued in the current year from the withholding tax, removal of exposure limit of 20 per cent of FPI’s corporate bond portfolio to a single corporate group are some of the measures announced. (Masala bonds are rupee-denominated debt instruments issued outside India by Indian companies.) Permitting manufacturing companies to go for external commercial borrowings up to $50 million with a minimum maturity period of one year would reduce their hedging costs and help them swap costlier loans with cheaper loans. Yet, skepticism persists whether these measures would be sufficient to contain the CAD and to check the slide of the rupee, particularly if the global crude prices remain high and the global trade environment worsens further, thanks to the on-going tit-for-tat tariffs by China and the US. Even the decision to contain all non-essential imports can be contentious, since traditionally aside from oil, all else at one time was considered non-essential for importing.

In the globally inter-linked economy it may not be prudent to prevent the interplay of market forces, though there might be some scope to restrain the import of gold and high-end electronic goods and expensive vehicles. Unfortunately, slapping high tariffs on gold invariably leads to an increase in the smuggling of the yellow metal. Admittedly, the situation is nowhere near as bad as in the wake of the global financial crisis in 2008 when the Government had to devise various schemes to attract foreign exchange investment from NRIs offering them the advantage of arbitrage of borrowing cheap and lending at high interest rates. Fundamentals continue to be strong. The forex reserves, down for the first time in several months below $400 billion, are still comfortable, inflation is well under control, fiscal deficit even in the election year is within the expected range, but the CAD rose to 2.4 per cent of the GDP in the first quarter of the current financial year from 1.9 per cent in the last quarter of 2017-18. Significantly, sentiment does play an important role in influencing the currency and share markets. Unfortunately, unlike his predecessor, Raghuram Rajan, the present incumbent in Mint Street, Urjit Patel, has not developed a public persona, reluctant to talk up the rupee from public podiums, something Rajan was exceedingly good at and clearly enjoyed the self-chosen role. Regardless, the PM’s meeting with the top minders of the economy should prove reassuring for the share and currency markets.