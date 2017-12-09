Obama takes off where Hamid Ansari left

One wonders if Barack Obama’s comments about Indian Muslims were influenced by what Hamid Ansari said in Bangalore three and a half months ago. But, then, the former US president had made similar remarks when he visited India in 2015 before the former vice-president had revealed his anxieties. Mr Obama had then emphasized, both publicly and during his private meetings with Narendra Modi, the need for religious tolerance and the right to practise one’s own faith. Now, he stresses that India’s “enormous Muslim population” is successfully integrated and thinks of itself as Indian.

Being firmly of the opinion that all Indians, regardless of race or religion, must be treated equally, I am puzzled by the underlying implications of such comments. Many West Bengal Hindus feel that Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister, pampers Muslims because of their votes. That was also the charge levelled nationally against the Congress Party under Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter. Even India’s foreign policy was said to be tailored then to placate the Muslim minority. Mr Ansari’s speech at a law school convocation in Bangalore expressing his apprehensions about the growing insecurity among some citizens, especially Muslims, Christians and Dalits, and more blunt remarks in a Rajya Sabha TV interview, cannot refer to this period. In claiming that “a sense of insecurity was creeping in among Muslims because of the vigilantism and intolerance”, he must have meant the intensified communal and caste conflicts of the last three years. Muslims and Dalits are the targets of violence emanating from cow politics and an aggressive version of Hindutva.

Underlying this is hard economic reality, and a state of deprivation that is much older than the NDA government. The Rajindar Sachar committee’s 403-page report highlighted what it delicately called the “development deficit” of 13.4 per cent (according to the 2001 Census) of India’s population. Muslims lag behind others in income, education, literacy, employment, bank credit and every other index of social and economic prosperity. They are above the national average only in births. Some would blame this on Muslim unwillingness to take advantage of the facilities and opportunities that have always been available to all Indians. Some might blame the obscurantism of Islamic clerics. Others would indicate – perhaps with a measure of truth – discrimination in sanctioning loans, admitting students, extending credit, allocating accommodation and granting any of the privileges to which citizens are entitled. Discrimination is inherent in the fabric of Indian life. There are many accounts of the security forces demanding proof of citizenship from illiterate Muslim peasants in Assam and North Bengal and threatening them with deportation to Bangladesh if they did not pay a bribe.

Yet, this can hardly be blamed on the Prime Minister’s admittedly open lack of sympathy with Muslims. His early refusal to accept a Muslim cap as a gesture of goodwill clearly warned he wanted no identification with this minority. His impassioned speech on the Godhra carnage was contrasted sharply with the absence of any expression of sorrow over the massacre of Muslims that followed. Mr Modi obviously can’t have anything to do with Muslims being lynched in Haryana or Rajasthan, but his government’s doctrinaire attitude to beef encourages saffron bigots to believe they are above the law.

Given this vitiated atmosphere, it isn’t surprising that some Muslims feel unwanted and uncertain. Identity and nomenclature have always presented a challenge to them. On the eve of partition, a senior Muslim leader confessed to confusion about where he stood. Was he an Indian? Was he a citizen of an, as yet, unformed Pakistan? Was he just a Muslim? Perhaps that was why the late Syed Shahabuddin, career diplomat and politician, strongly opposed the term “Indian Muslim”. He felt it elevated the religious description (Muslim) into a primary definition, reducing his nationality (Indian) to only an adjective. Shahabuddin preferred “Muslim Indian” for an Indian who is not a Hindu, Christian or Buddhist but a Muslim.

Wilfred Cantwell Smith, the Canadian professor of comparative religion, who was director of Harvard University’s Centre for the Study of World Religions (1963-1974), tried to analyse the dilemma, “The Muslims of India face what is a radically new and profound problem; namely how to live with others as equals,”. He wrote in Islam in Modern History, “This is unprecedented; it has never arisen before in the whole history of Islam.” Cantwell Smith also observed, “The question of political power and social organisation, so central to Islam, has in the past always been considered in yes-or-no terms. Muslims have either had political power or they have not. Never before have they shared it with others.”

It might seem, at first, that political power can have little meaning for a poor blue-collar Muslim worker. But, the consciousness of belonging to an elite that enjoys power can inspire even the lowliest of persons, even without personal enjoyment. As a small child in 1947, I remember our Muslim bearer saying the British had taken India from Muslims and should return it to them. The young Sheikh Mujibur Rahman also recollected his surprise when visiting Delhi for the first time as a student, he saw the Indian tricolor flying over the Red Fort. If he associated the flag with a Hindu state, even though this was long before the militant Hindutva movement, it was because – as Shahabuddin often pointed out – of the rituals of the supposedly secular Indian republic. Apart from the songs, garlands, namaskars, pranams and invocations in Sanskrit that are common to our social life, he saw ceremonies like breaking a coconut when launching a ship or lighting a lamp to inaugurate an event as Hindu observances. If one called these observances Indian, then one was affirming that India was a Hindu republic.

Mr Obama was perceptively referring to this psychological dilemma from which many material discrepancies flow when he said that India was fortunate in that its Muslims think of themselves as Indian. “That is unfortunately not always the case in some other countries”, he added. “There’s a counter narrative taking place, at all times, but it’s particularly pronounced now…in Europe, US and sometimes in India where those old tribal impulses reassert themselves under leaders who try to push back, and under leaders who try to exploit them.” The identification with the nation “is something that needs to be cherished and nurtured, cultivated. It’s important to continue reinforcing it.

Instead of doing so to allay the fears Mr Ansari mentioned, BJP stalwarts mocked him. His successor, Venkaiah Naidu, bluntly dismissed his remarks as “political propaganda”. Mr Modi’s more subtle denigration ridiculed the former vice-president and his concerns. By implication, he derided the secular concept. An opportunity was lost of assuring Muslims that they need not fear nothing from a majoritarian onslaught and that the NDA government remains committed to the Constitution’s secular ideals. No wonder we have to listen to lectures by visiting, albeit well-meaning, dignitaries like the former US president.

The writer is the author of several books and a regular media columnisters.