MP CM atones as farmer issue botched up

The Madhya Pradesh government’s management of the farmers’ stir in the State has been inept and confused. It initially denied that the death of six agitators was in police firing and only later accepted it. Then when chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan switched to damage control mode and announced that he will sit on an indefinite fast in Dussehra Maidan for “restoration of peace” and invited protesting farmers for an “amicable dialogue” at the venue, State Agriculture Minister Gaurishankar Bisen put a spanner in the works by declaring that he was opposed to any loan waiver because the State was not charging the farmers any interest. This was most inopportune and poorly thought out.

The Congress party, which is the main opposition in the State has done no better. One of its senior legislators Shakuntala Khatik was caught on camera inciting the agitators to set police stations ablaze, an act of gross irresponsibility. The chief minister alluded to how stones were being placed in the hands of boys of impressionable age to fuel chaos. While the Congress must answer for its legislator, the State government needs to get its act together to project cohesive thought and action. Farmers say the last three years have crushed their backbone because prices have plunged, forcing them to sell their produce at rates where they don’t even recover their investment. Instead of ranting about loan waiver, the Agriculture Minister must lend an ear to their real problems. While soybean is selling below cost, farmer representatives say onion, gram, methi, vegetables, milk have bottomed while input costs have soared for seeds, fertilisers, labour and transport.

Madhya Pradesh has consistently recorded double-digit growth in agriculture — averaging 13.9 per cent during 2010-15 — and like many other States, had a bumper harvest following a good monsoon in 2016. Yet as per the National Crime Records Bureau statistics, as many as 1,982 farmers committed suicide in the State in 2016-17. A combination of factors — falling procurement prices because of a glut of produce in the market, a cash crunch due to last year’s demonetisation policy and the predominance of smaller landholdings which are expensive to maintain have contributed to farmer distress.

Like their counterparts in many parts of Maharashtra, farmers in Mandsaur launched an agitation demanding remunerative prices for their onion, soybean and pulses. As thousands of farmers poured onto the streets, stopping traffic, attacking trucks and confronting police, things turned violent and five farmers were killed and another succumbed later as a result of police firing and a curfew was imposed across five districts.

Chouhan’s conciliatory approach is understandable. Left to himself he has a knack of correcting the wrongs and of pacifying the farmers. His administration has shown great myopia and is now seeking to make amends. Irresponsible statements like those of Bisen must be put down. First the passions must be cooled. After that the government can sit with the agitators and address the real issues. While there should be an honest effort to find solutions, vested interests that are out to create trouble at the behest of political forces must be put down firmly.