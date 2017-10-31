Linking Aadhaar: Strike a balance

At one level, the Modi Government’s insistence on linking Aadhaar card to more and more services and schemes, including bank accounts, property transactions, may be justified due to the endemic dishonesty and fraud prevalent in the economic sphere. The argument that those who have nothing to hide can have no objection if Aadhaar is linked to an increasing number of private and public services resonates with a huge section of the public.

After all, the existence of a parallel economy fuelled by cash is a reality which despite demonetisation and GST cannot be denied. Aadhaar can make benami transactions difficult, if not eliminate them altogether. Yet, there is a clear downside to linking the unique identification number to an ever expanding list of services and schemes. In a predominantly poor and economically illiterate country, insistence on Aadhaar causes avoidable harassment, especially to the weaker sections. How and why linking Aadhaar to birth and death registration serves the larger public purpose remains vague.

Yes, insofar as the delivery of welfare schemes is concerned the beneficiaries cannot protest if Aadhaar is made mandatory. Already, annual savings of tens of thousands of crores in subsidies on LPG, food rations, electricity, fertilisers, seeds, etc., have accrued, thanks to such a linkage. Lakhs of undeserving and fraudulent accounts have been weeded out since the introduction of the UID cards. Again, Aadhaar can be a great help in the stemming the flow of illegal immigrants. However, the insistence on linking Aadhaar to existing and new bank accounts can be problematic insofar as many account-holders may not have felt the need to get the UID cards. Given that these accounts are already PAN-linked, such duplication can be avoided. Significantly, a large number of people have been found to hold multiple PAN cards and, on that basis, operating multiple bank accounts. Checking such abuse will be possible by linking bank accounts to Aadhaar, but it cannot be absolutely essential.

Quite aside from the increasing number of Aadhaar-linked services, there still remains the question of citizen privacy. Again, the concept of privacy may well be alien to a large majority of the people, and is being overblown out of all proportion by the metro-based media. It is undeniable that ordinary people have little to hide, and, of course, the State is not planning to pry into anyone’s bedroom, yet at an academic level the issue has gained primacy. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee might often act perversely but the objections on Aadhaar she has raised ought to be addressed. Her churlish announcement that she will neither link her own mobile phone nor allow anyone in West Bengal to link their phones to Aadhaar reflects poorly on her style of functioning. Yet, the Centre must remove her misgivings to ensure the overall success of its digitisation effort.

West Bengal cannot opt out of a scheme which might be universally applicable in the rest of the country. Happily, the West Bengal Government has been asked by the apex court to implead itself as a party to the on-going Aadhaar case. Admittedly, a good percentage of the existing mobile-users will find it an avoidable nuisance to insist on linking their phones to Aadhaar. The argument that it would help keep track of terrorists is not easy to digest, especially when tens of crores of cell phone users will be put to great trouble. As the Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said, Aadhaar when first conceived was a good idea but now its extension to various spheres of daily life is becoming an avoidable nuisance. However, it is not hard to appreciate the zeal of the Modi Government to extend the use of Aadhaar to more and more spheres of human activity. Simply put, Modi’s relentless crusade against the parallel economy, against benami transactions, against the use of black money in everyday life, seems to be crucially underpinned by the ever-increasing reliance of Aadhaar.

He is not wrong in believing the worst of business and industry, especially the abysmally low numbers who actually pay their share to the public purse. Yet, care will have to be taken that ordinary, honest, tax-paying citizens are not harassed and given a runaround for want of Aadhaar. Striking a balance between the need to prevent fraud and dishonesty and the right of the aam aadmi to be insulated against an intrusive State is necessary. Maybe the Supreme Court hearing the Aadhaar-related matters will facilitate the discovery of such a middle ground.