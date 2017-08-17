Fence-sitters gravitating towards the BJP

The days of treating the BJP as an untouchable and the hypocrisy of shunning the saffron outfit because it was deemed to be a communal party are long over. The 2014 general elections were a revelation for the Congress and the 2019 one may well be a bigger denouement.

Inevitably then, some smaller parties are weighing their options on alliances for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. The BJP in turn is playing its own games on high stakes. Already, with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) having jumped on to the National Democratic Alliance bandwagon of which the BJP is the kingpin, the tally is an impressive 32 parties on BJP’s side of the fence.

But there still are some fence-sitters who may regard the BJP as a safer and more lucrative bet than the Opposition which is tottering on the brink. One of the more obvious ones is Sharad Pawar’s NCP which, BJP insiders reckon, could be a fine replacement for Shiv Sena which has a tendency to flex its muscles a little too much and too often.

If the BJP decides to jettison Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena just as it did on the eve of the 2014 elections, an alignment with NCP would be an obvious recourse. To stave that, the sena would need to be on its best behaviour. The manner in which it took on the BJP on a spate of child deaths in a Gorakhpur hospital recently does not inspire hope that it can be expected to fall in line.

Significantly, the NCP stayed away from an opposition conclave called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the aftermath of the razor-thin but morale-boosting Rajya Sabha victory of Sonia protégé Ahmed Patel. While Pawar cited health reasons, Praful Patel was more forthright. Said he: “We are not the B-team of the Congress. We are not in alliance with the Congress anywhere, still we supported them in Gujarat, but their spokesperson in Gujarat kept blaming us(for voting with the BJP). If Congress is attacking NCP, despite the support extended in Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls, we see no point of attending the meeting.”

The hard reality is that NCP does not want to antagonise the BJP as it is in power, both at the Centre as well as in Maharashtra. There are allegations against many NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel. Therefore, the NCP sees merit in being on the right side of the BJP in the general elections.

Yet, all said and done, Pawar has a bloated ego and whether he changes sides in 2019 would depend a great deal on how well the BJP caters to his ego. A total of six Lok Sabha members were elected in 2014 on NCP tickets of which four were in Maharashtra, one in Bihar and one in Lakshadweep.

An even more vital party for the BJP to win over is the AIADMK. In the 2014 elections when late J. Jayalalithaa was riding high, the party had bagged 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu. While after Jayalalithaa’s sudden demise the party broke up into two factions, a merger is well on the cards. The BJP is encouraging the merger game confident as it is of the unified party’s support to the NDA. An added reason for supporting the BJP is that its arch-rival DMK is part of the opposition combine.

Then there is Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal which can be deemed to be a fence sitter. Naveen has been in indifferent health and is rattled by BJP’s performance in the panchayat elections in the State. Therefore there is a strong possibility that he may go with the opposition to try and ward off the BJP challenge.

The BJD has eight members in the Lok Sabha and has in the past faced only a feeble challenge from the BJP and the Congress. This time around, however, it wants to take no chances, with the BJP on the ascendant.

Naveen is leaning heavily this time on his elder sister Gita Mehta and a greater role for her in Odisha politics is on the cards. Recently, the Chief Minister got a Rajya Sabha seat vacated by asking Bishnu Das to resign. This could well be a precursor to Gita’s election to the Rajya Sabha. That the tallest leader of BJD besides Naveen, Lok Sabha MP Baijayant Jay Panda is contemplating switching to the BJP could be a potential setback to the BJD.

That recently Naveen ignored protocol and did not meet Modi, while the Prime Minister was touring Odisha, but choose to meet the ‘Rage of Bengal’ Mamata Banerjee was indication enough that he would not go with the BJP in 2019.

But another Opposition heavyweight who could be useful to the BJP in 2019, having recently quit the Congress is Shankarsinh Vaghela in Gujarat who, with his flock of seven legislators voted in favour of the BJP in the recent Rajya Sabha election which Congress’ Ahmed Patel won by a whisker. With elections to the Gujarat Assembly round the corner, old warhorse Vaghela who had switched from BJP because of his fight with Modi could be of help to his parent party if he is sufficiently wooed.

The Telangana Rashtriya Samithi with its three Lok Sabha MPs supported the BJP in the presidential elections recently and could well join the NDA if it gets its pound of flesh.

The BJP is indeed keen to forge alliances with smaller parties representing particular social classes and communities, in areas where it has traditionally been weak. In the recently concluded assembly polls in five states, the BJP forged alliances with smaller outfits like Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh, and formed governments in Manipur and Goa with the help of regional outfits.

All in all, seeing the wind blowing in the BJP’s favour, smaller parties are gravitating towards it increasingly as general elections approach.

The author is a political commentator and columnist. He has authored four books