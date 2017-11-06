Is Maha going for political realignment?

Shiv Sena party Chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his son Aditya called on West Bengal Chief Minister and supremo of Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee in a five-star hotel in Mumbai. It was supposed to be a ‘courtesy call’. Those who know the Thackerays also know that their practice is to make the guest call at the Matoshree. Breaking the practice, the Thackerays went to the hotel to meet Mamata Didi.

In Political Science, it is a given rule that every development that takes place is a part of a process. Sometimes, the process is of a short tenure or sometimes it’s a long drawn process. Thus the recent happenings in the political arena in Maharashtra should not be misunderstood as mere ‘incidents’. If one examines many so called stray incidents and happenings and put them in one string, one finds a ‘formula’ in them. Together, they originated from a same thought process and lead to a same objective.

Last week, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Government completed three years in office. There was a huge newspaper and media campaign to celebrate his ‘success’. He gave series of interviews to TV channels and also carried newspaper articles. He seems to be confident of not only completing the full term but winning the next elections in 2019 with better margin. He also expressed confidence that his Government was ‘stable’ and faced no challenge from any other party or groups. Going by the developments that are happening more than meets the eye, there are valid reasons to believe that Fadnavis was sitting pretty in his saddle and has no threat from within or outside at least till 2019.

However, what we see is many a times just a tip of an iceberg. Only a small portion of an iceberg (about ten per cent) floats on the water, while the rest, a huge portion of 90 per cent remains hidden under the water. If a captain of a ship ignores or miscalculates the size and shape of the ‘hidden iceberg’, there is a threat of the ship colliding with the hidden portion of the iceberg. When everything seems to be going fine, Fadnavis and his close confidants need to take cognisance of the stray developments that are happening around.

Thackerays Meet Mamata Didi

Very recently, Shiv Sena Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his son Aditya called on West Bengal Chief Minister and supremo of Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee in a five-star hotel in Mumbai. It was supposed to be a ‘courtesy call’. Those who know the Thackerays also know that their practice is to make the guest call on to the Matoshree. Breaking the practice, the Thackerays went to the hotel to meet Mamata Didi. This is a serious deviation from Thackerays’ age-old rule book. It would be worth considering the angle that Mamata Didi has been toying with the idea of forging a non-BJP alliance at the national level to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 elections. A similar experiment was done successfully against the then all powerful Congress Government of late Indira Gandhi in 1977, when five political majors had closed the rank to put up a formidable challenge to Indira Gandhi under the banner Janata Party. They had succeeded in the game, thanks to the leadership of late Jay Prakash Narain and the backdrop of Emergency atrocities.

Similar experiments were executed at the national and various regional levels since then. Regional and weak political forces tend to come closer to take on the strong rulers and also to retain their own existence. Now situation at the national level is such that the BJP is going stronger and stronger and if any other party including the chief opposition Congress has to retain their clout, they need to come together and forge the alliance. Congress President Sonia Gandhi had started to work in this direction when India was electing its new President. However, the effort remained incomplete as JD(U) Chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joined the ranks of the BJP and gave a royal ditch to the Congress. The other reason is the ill-health of Sonia ji. It looks like Mamata Didi has now decided to lead the effort and take on the BJP. She is travelling all over to muster support of other non-BJP forces.

Does this mean that it would make a palpable impact on Maharashtra polity? Answer is yes and no. All huge developments at the national level do have their impact on Maharashtra. But in this case, the impact would be far less as those whom Mamata Didi is trying to approach, have very little sway over Maharashtra. Moreover, the Congress lacks strong leadership in the state and it is very difficult to gauge Sharad Pawar’s next move.

Appeasing Rahul Gandhi

However, it would be interesting to examine recent developments and try to come closer to any conclusion. The Shiv Sena always strived on its opposition to the Congress and particularly to the Gandhi family. But recently, Sena’s top leader Sanjay Raut went on record to empathetically say that Congress’s Vice President Rahul Gandhi is no more a ‘Pappu’ and has the ability to lead the nation. This is a diagonally opposite view of the Sena. Was it just an off-the-cuff comment? Or was there something more? Is Shiv Sena in a mood to develop a bridge to reach out to the Opposition Front? In that case, will the Sena remain in the government till 2019 or will it desert the BJP and get out of the Fadnavis Government to take the fight to the streets?

In that case, are we in Maharashtra heading for a major realignment of forces? In case, the Sena pulls itself out to the ruling alliance, obviously, the Government would be reduced to minority, falling short by about two dozen votes to prove clear majority. In that case, Fadnavis is left with four options; to run a minority government for the rest of the term; to take help of the NCP; to manage rift within the Sena and net a few MLAs or to dissolve the Assembly and face fresh mandate. Going by Fadnavis’s mind-set, it looks like he would seek Pawar’s help. His recent praises for Pawar is the pointer. In that case, the Government would sail smooth for the rest 24 months. However, Fadnavis takes a beating as going with ‘corrupt’ set of politicians. Failing this option, Fadnavis can engineer a coup within the Sena and possibly the NCP and make at least 25 MLAs resign, thus reducing the strength of the Assembly to 245. This will enable the BJP to prove its majority in the truncated House.

For all said and done, the Maharashtra politics is on a difficult pass with many curves and steep slop. Let’s wait and watch.

The author is a political analyst and former Member of Parliament (RS).